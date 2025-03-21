PTW Partners RRP Electoronics Expanding Semiconductor Presence in India

PTW, a Singapore-based semiconductor solutions provider, focuses on front-end wafer production tool refurbishment. The company has recently expanded its portfolio to include robot arms for wafer transfers, single-chamber, and multi-chamber spin etchers. Established in 2015, PTW has grown into a global market solution provider with 14 subsidiaries across major wafer-producing countries and is an approved vendor for more than 650 fabs worldwide.

Recognizing the growth potential of India’s semiconductor industry, PTW has taken a proactive approach to supporting its development. The company aims to become a leading provider of semiconductor engineering solutions in India through early market entry and strategic partnerships with key industry players.

PTW has a track record of facilitating the sale of established semiconductor production lines, having recently assisted Japanese and European foundries in transferring their production lines to businesses in East Asia. In March 2025, PTW secured interest from RRP Electronics, an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) provider in India, to acquire a proven silicon wafer production line along with process and technology know-how transfer. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate over $1.2 billion in revenue with a gross profit margin exceeding 60%, based on current market benchmarks.

PTW aims to sell two additional semiconductor production lines in India within the next one to two years, playing a key role in establishing India’s first major wafer fabrication plant. These initiatives align with India’s goal of reducing reliance on electronic imports and advancing the Make in India initiative.

The purchase of the wafer production line by RRP Electronics Ltd is expected to be completed in 2025, with pilot production starting in 2025-26 and full capacity utilization within two years. TOP2, a Singapore-based consulting firm, is advising PTW and RRP on this strategic collaboration.

