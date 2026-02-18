Qualcomm $150 million AI startup investment in India expands edge AI focus

Qualcomm Incorporated has announced its intention to invest up to USD 150 million in India’s technology and AI startup ecosystem. The investment will be deployed through Qualcomm Ventures and will support startups at various stages of growth.

The initiative places a particular emphasis on AI applications across automotive, IoT, robotics and mobile technologies. The announcement coincides with CEO Cristiano Amon’s participation in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Strategic AI Venture Fund targets edge intelligence

The Qualcomm $150 million AI startup investment in India will be channelled through a newly announced Strategic AI Venture Fund. According to Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated, the fund is designed to support companies advancing the next phase of AI development in India.

He stated that AI is entering a phase where intelligence is embedded directly into devices and systems used daily. These include smartphones, PCs, vehicles, industrial machines and robots. According to him, this transition will reshape industries, and India’s startup ecosystem has a role in driving innovation as edge AI adoption expands.

The company positions the initiative within its broader focus on edge AI, where computing is performed directly on devices rather than relying solely on centralised cloud infrastructure.

Focus areas: automotive, IoT, robotics and mobile

The investment will support startups building AI-driven solutions in:

Automotive systems

Internet of Things platforms

Robotics applications

Mobile technologies

Qualcomm states that it sees an opportunity in the rapid growth of India’s startup landscape combined with accelerating AI development. The company intends to back firms developing technologies with practical industry applications.

Quinn Li, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Global Head, Qualcomm Ventures, said the additional investment expands the company’s support for founders building new technologies. He noted that the fund aligns with Qualcomm’s long-standing engagement with India’s startup ecosystem.

Long-standing investment presence in India

Qualcomm has been investing in India since 2007 and has backed more than 40 companies. The Qualcomm $150 million AI startup investment in India builds on this track record.

The company has previously invested in organisations including Jio, MapMyIndia, ideaForge, Shadowfax, Cavli Wireless, SpotDraft and Tonetag. These firms operate across telecom, digital mapping, drone technology, logistics, connected intelligence, AI-driven contract management and digital payments.

Qualcomm states that it supports startups aligned with its core strengths in AI, intelligent computing and wireless technologies. Through Qualcomm Ventures India, the company provides regional support and access to its global technology network.

Positioning India in the next AI cycle

The new fund signals Qualcomm’s intent to deepen its engagement with India’s technology ecosystem at a time when AI adoption is accelerating across sectors. By focusing on edge AI and device-level intelligence, the company is aligning its investments with shifts in computing architecture.

The Qualcomm $150 million AI startup investment in India reflects a strategy centred on embedding AI directly into systems that power mobility, industry and connected infrastructure. The coming years will determine how effectively startups leverage this capital to scale solutions across domestic and global markets.

