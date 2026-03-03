Qualcomm and T-Mobile accelerate 6G for 2029

Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile have announced an expanded strategic collaboration to accelerate the wireless industry’s transition from 5G Advanced to 6G, with commercial deployments targeted beginning in 2029.

The collaboration aligns with Qualcomm Technologies’ broader 6G industry initiative unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2026 and builds on a longstanding partnership that helped scale 5G innovation across the United States. As T-Mobile advances its leadership in 5G Advanced, the two companies are now jointly shaping foundational technologies that will define next-generation connectivity.

Designed as an efficiency-first, AI-native system, 6G is expected to deliver transformative value across enterprises, operators and consumers, while enabling sustainable network expansion at scale.

Advancing the three pillars of 6G

The collaboration focuses on three core pillars that define the 6G architecture: advanced connectivity, integrated sensing and energy-efficient high-performance compute.

Advanced Connectivity

6G aims to significantly expand coverage, capacity and uplink performance to support rising data demands from users, sensors and edge AI applications. Innovations under development include wider bandwidths, Giga-MIMO radios, advanced waveforms and coding schemes, and multi-device paradigms optimised for efficiency and performance.

As a leading operator, T-Mobile will validate these technologies at scale and help define their commercial deployment models.

Integrated sensing

Unlike previous generations, 6G will natively integrate sensing capabilities across the network. By leveraging radio signals and multimodal data fusion, networks will dynamically detect and interpret objects and environments in real time.

Potential use cases include digital twins, drone detection, traffic monitoring, infrastructure intelligence and physical AI applications, opening new monetisation pathways and industry opportunities.

Energy-efficient high-performance compute

6G will rely on distributed, energy-efficient compute infrastructure embedded within a virtualised network capable of hosting both RAN and AI workloads. AI-powered orchestration will dynamically allocate workloads across devices, edge and cloud environments to optimise performance, scalability and sustainability.

Standards leadership and industry impact

Durga Malladi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning, Edge Solutions and Data Centre at Qualcomm Technologies, emphasised that 6G represents a major inflection point for the wireless industry. He highlighted Qualcomm’s leadership across modem-RF, 6G air interface innovation, RAN solutions, autonomous RAN management and AI-driven compute infrastructure as foundational to the transition.

John Saw, President of Tech and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile, stated that T-Mobile intends to lead the path to 6G as it did with nationwide 5G Standalone and 5G Advanced deployments. He noted that shaping foundational 6G technologies early ensures efficiency, intelligence and real-world performance remain central to the next generation of wireless connectivity.

Path to 2029 and Global 6G readiness

Looking ahead, Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile will conduct extensive pre-commercial trials spanning advanced connectivity, sensing and AI-native compute. These real-world validations are intended to accelerate ecosystem alignment and global readiness for 6G commercialisation starting in 2029.

By combining operator-scale deployment experience with chipset innovation and standards leadership, the partnership aims to define the architecture of intelligent, context-aware and energy-efficient 6G networks.

