QualiZeal and Pcloudy unveil AI Lab-in-a-Box to redefine enterprise testing

QualiZeal, an AI-powered Quality Engineering (QE) and digital transformation company, and Pcloudy, a pioneer in device infrastructure and digital experience testing, have jointly launched the Agentic AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box at QualiZeal’s India office.

The launch marks a significant milestone in enterprise device testing, demonstrating how AI and device intelligence can converge to create a unified, secure, and scalable testing ecosystem for modern enterprises.

The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a walkthrough and live demonstration of the Lab-in-a-Box setup. Senior leadership from both organisations, including Madhu Murty, Co-founder & Head – India Operations, QualiZeal, and Avinash Tiwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pcloudy, were present, alongside delivery leaders, partners, and members of the media.

Reimagining enterprise testing with AI and automation

The AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box combines QualiZeal’s AI-first Quality Engineering expertise with Pcloudy’s advanced device infrastructure, delivering a plug-and-play testing solution for enterprises that prioritise privacy, compliance, and agility.

It supports real-device testing across iOS and Android platforms, powered by AI-driven automation, audit-ready logs, and hybrid scalability. The system allows enterprises to connect securely to Pcloudy’s cloud when needed, creating a flexible testing environment that adapts to regulatory and operational demands.

Madhu Murty, Co-founder & Head – India Operations, QualiZeal, said, “The Lab-in-a-Box is a powerful reflection of our shared vision to make testing intelligent, efficient, and secure. This collaboration with Pcloudy enables enterprises to bring AI directly into their release cycles, delivering faster go-to-market with uncompromised quality and governance. It’s a major step towards our goal of democratising Agentic AI-led Quality Engineering for every enterprise.”

Innovation built for regulated industries

Engineered for sectors such as banking, healthcare, and government, the Lab-in-a-Box offers CI/CD integrations, on-premise data sovereignty, and enterprise-grade control, enabling QA and DevOps teams to test within secure environments while accelerating delivery cycles.

Avinash Tiwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pcloudy, said, “At Pcloudy, we have always aimed to simplify and accelerate mobile testing through innovation. Partnering with QualiZeal allows us to extend that innovation on-premise - offering enterprises the ability to test across real devices within their secure environments. The Lab-in-a-Box makes it possible to achieve both intelligence and control at scale, a need that’s rapidly growing across regulated industries.”

The solution empowers enterprises to enhance app reliability, reduce test maintenance, and optimise infrastructure costs, while maintaining total control over data and security.

AI-led testing for the next generation of enterprises

The event concluded with an interactive demo, showcasing the Lab-in-a-Box’s ability to integrate seamlessly with enterprise workflows and DevOps pipelines. Attendees from the technology and QA community engaged with the leadership teams of QualiZeal and Pcloudy, reflecting the growing industry demand for AI-driven, agentic testing environments.

The partnership marks a major step forward in democratising intelligent quality engineering, redefining how enterprises approach digital assurance in an era of AI, automation, and data-first innovation.

