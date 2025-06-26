Rashi Peripherals powers enterprise readiness with AI Factory bootcamps

Artificial Intelligence may be everywhere, but few platforms offer businesses a clear path to harness it. Rashi Peripherals' Partner Bootcamp 2025 aimed to bridge that gap. Hosted across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, the event gave enterprise leaders and technical teams an inside look at building AI Factory solutions—custom architectures that align with India’s push for AI sovereignty.

Designed around the theme “AI Sovereignty in Enterprises: AI Factory,” the event attracted more than 450 participants, including partner organisations, system integrators, and technology consultants. Sessions moved beyond theory, covering real-world strategies to deploy AI with a local-first mindset.

Breaking down the AI evolution

The bootcamp traced the rapid evolution of AI—from Perception AI and Generative AI to Agentic AI and the emerging world of Physical AI. These concepts weren’t just presented in PowerPoint slides—they were demonstrated live, with hands-on labs and interactive workshops giving attendees a chance to explore applications built for sectors ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to BFSI and retail.

“India is well placed for the next wave of AI, from Gen AI to agentic and physical AI,” said Alok Choudhary, Deputy General Manager at Rashi Peripherals.

“As India's largest ICT solutions provider, we are committed to bringing AI Factory architecture to our enterprise partner ecosystem. These bootcamps set the stage to deploy India-centric AI infrastructure and solutions across sectors, accelerating our journey towards AI sovereignty.”

The event emphasised practical readiness. Sales and pre-sales teams from enterprise partners engaged in deep dives into the AI Factory architecture, learning how to position and integrate AI-driven services in client environments. The sessions focused on delivering scalable outcomes, from proof-of-concept workshops to go-to-market playbooks.

Venkat Ramana, Director of HPC & AI at Micropoint Computers, reflected on the experience:

“The event was well organised with professional speakers who articulated their ideas and suggestions clearly… Micropoint is fully committed to being a significant player in this market and is proactively taking necessary steps to get there.”

With more than three decades of IT experience and a team of 700+ professionals, Micropoint represents the type of partner Rashi Peripherals is keen to empower—firms ready to lead India’s AI transformation.

RP Tech strengthens its position

The bootcamp also reinforced Rashi Peripherals’ (RP Tech) standing as a key enabler in India's tech infrastructure landscape. By helping partners build AI-ready infrastructure and understand the nuances of deploying AI at scale, RP Tech continues to fuel India’s enterprise-grade AI movement.

The event wasn’t just another tech showcase—it was a call to action for Indian enterprises to claim leadership in the AI age. With digital sovereignty and localised innovation as the driving themes, the Partner Bootcamp 2025 may well be remembered as a pivotal moment in India’s AI journey.

