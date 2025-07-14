Lexar strengthens India Channel with ‘udaan’ meet

Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, recently concluded its pan-India partner event, ‘Lexar Udaan – Business Soaring in India’, held from July 4 to 6 at Radisson Blu Resort, Goa. The three-day meet drew participation from top-tier distributors, resellers, and partners across 46 cities, underscoring the brand’s expanding footprint and growing importance in the Indian market.

The event served as a platform for Lexar to connect with its vast channel network, discuss future strategies, and highlight its latest innovations. It also reinforced Lexar’s “partner-first” philosophy, dubbed ‘The Lexar Way’, which focuses on collaborative growth, technical enablement, and channel empowerment.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager for India, Middle East, Africa, and CIS at Lexar, emphasised that ‘Lexar Udaan’ was not just a partner meeting, but a celebration of shared milestones and collective growth. He noted that Lexar’s latest offerings, including Lexar Go, the world’s lightest portable SSD; the NM1090, the world’s fastest SSD; and the Gold and Silver Armor SD cards, touted as the world’s first unbreakable stainless-steel SD cards, highlight the company’s continued investment in high-performance and durable storage technologies.

Throughout the event, partners engaged in product demos, business strategy workshops, and interactive knowledge sessions tailored to align channel capabilities with market demands. The meeting also enabled Lexar to gather insights from its network, aiming to fine-tune its India strategy to better serve a fast-growing base of creators, gamers, professionals, and enterprises.

The event marked a significant step in Lexar’s journey to deepen engagement with India’s technology ecosystem. As digital storage requirements surge, especially with the growing demand for secure, high-speed, and durable memory solutions, Lexar’s reinforced commitment to the Indian market appears timely and well-positioned.

