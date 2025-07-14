Clouds Media and Calculus Networks drive digital shift

In a strategic move aimed at transforming East Africa’s digital infrastructure, Tanzania’s Clouds Media Group has partnered with global tech firm Calculus Networks. The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on July 14 in Dubai, signals a regional leap toward integrating media, cybersecurity, and intelligent digital services.

Advertisment

Led by Joseph Kusaga, Clouds Media has long been a cultural force in Tanzania’s radio and television sectors. Now, the company is extending its influence into advanced digital domains through a partnership with Calculus Networks, a company known for its expertise in secure infrastructure and AI-powered technologies. Together, they aim to create East Africa’s first regional Cybersecurity Operations Centre (CSOC), alongside cloud-native data centres and digital citizen platforms.

Key components of the initiative include the rollout of sovereign-grade data centres, the development of secure telecom messaging platforms, and the introduction of eSIM-based services. These will support government alerts, enterprise messaging, and citizen engagement services. The plan also features digital awareness campaigns in health, education, and entrepreneurship, delivered via Clouds’ media platforms.

Training is another cornerstone of the initiative. Over the next three years, more than 10,000 young professionals and students in East Africa will receive instruction in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, telecom, and digital media. The initiative aligns with Tanzania’s Vision 2050 and regional digital strategies, offering a framework that supports innovation, data sovereignty, and economic empowerment.

Advertisment

This partnership blends Clouds Media’s content reach with Calculus Networks’ infrastructure know-how to shape a more connected, secure, and digitally literate East Africa. The deployment of local CDN networks, AI computing environments, disaster recovery solutions, and smart content delivery systems is expected to create ripple effects across the public and private sectors.

As East Africa accelerates toward a digitally enabled future, this alliance represents a significant step toward building a resilient and inclusive digital ecosystem.

Read More :

Advertisment

Zoom brings agentic AI to streamline cross-app workflows

Hexaware and Abluva secure agentic AI for life sciences

ViewSonic launches AI-based content tools for Indian schools

Advertisment

Sophos & SATCOM launch cybersecurity centre in Mumbai