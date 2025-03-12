REC Limited Unveils REC Experience Center in Gurugram

REC Limited, an institution in India’s power sector financing and development, has inaugurated the REC Experience Centre at IFFCO Chowk, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana, in collaboration with Tagbin. The inauguration was led by Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman and MD of REC Limited.

Developed by Tagbin, the REC Experience Centre is an interactive and immersive space showcasing India's power sector advancements, REC’s contributions to electrification, and the nation’s progress in renewable energy. The centre features AI-driven simulations, AI chatbots, virtual reality (VR) experiences, augmented reality (AR) exhibits, and interactive digital displays. Visitors can explore India's electrification milestones and the evolution of its energy sector through an engaging digital experience.

Speaking about the project, Saurav Baik, Founder & CEO of Tagbin, stated, "The REC Experience Center stands as a landmark achievement in technology-driven storytelling. By blending immersive technologies like AI, VR, and AR with impactful narratives, and by showcasing India's power sector transformation, we have created a dynamic knowledge hub that offers professionals and the public a deeper, more engaging understanding of India’s energy journey and REC’s pivotal role in shaping it."

REC Establishes Knowledge Hub on Power Financing and Sustainability

REC has set up an experience center to provide industry professionals, stakeholders, and the public with information on power financing and development. The facility features exhibits on sustainability and green energy initiatives, reflecting the company's involvement in India's renewable energy transition.

The center uses interactive technology and storytelling to present developments in the power sector, highlight REC’s role in rural electrification, and facilitate discussions on future energy solutions.

