Redington and HP open graphics experience centre in Mumbai

Redington Limited, in collaboration with HP India, has inaugurated a graphics experience centre in Mumbai, aimed at showcasing the next generation of HP large-format printing technology.

The new facility is designed to be a hub for collaboration and capability building within India’s print and design community. It brings together the latest HP Latex print technology, enabling customers to explore, test and co-create solutions for applications ranging from outdoor signage and décor to traffic and retail signage.

The centre offers immersive demonstrations, training and opportunities for real-time experimentation. It is positioned as a launchpad for print service providers (PSPs), creative agencies, media suppliers and brand marketers seeking to innovate with sustainable, high-performance printing.

Leaders comment on Redington and HP joint venture to open experience centre

Puneet Chadha, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Redington Limited, said, “This isn’t just a demo centre, it’s a space dedicated to creativity, collaboration and the acceleration of innovation. It has been shaped by the belief, passion and persistence of our customers, partners and the media who championed this industry long before it became mainstream. Together, we didn’t just grow a market, we created one. As we open this space, it’s not about showcasing machines, it’s about unlocking the next idea, the next innovation, the next breakthrough. This is where the future of print takes shape with the collective strength of our community driving it forward.”

Raghu Ram, Senior Vice President, Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington Limited, added, “At Redington, we are focused on delivering value beyond products. This experience centre is an investment in knowledge-sharing, upskilling and industry collaboration. We’re excited to see how customers, creatives and partners come together here to discover new print frontiers and transform their ideas into impactful outcomes.”

Vitesh Sharma, Country Head - India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka for Large Format Printing Business, HP, said, “The inauguration of the HP x Redington Graphics Experience Centre marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower India’s dynamic print industry. This centre is a collaborative hub where PSPs, brands, media suppliers and creative agencies can explore, experiment and innovate together. As customer expectations evolve, there’s a growing need for versatile, scalable and sustainable print solutions. This facility brings those possibilities to life, reinforcing our commitment to fostering innovation and helping our partners stay ahead in a fast-changing landscape.”

The centre will feature HP Latex 730 and 830 printer series, equipped with HP Pixel Control, next-generation inks and new printhead architecture for consistent quality across a range of substrates. These models offer automated features such as double-sided printing, spindle-less front-loading and a new output platen to minimise material waste and streamline workflows. Integration with HP PrintOS Production Hub allows real-time monitoring, remote queue management and centralised dashboards for improved production efficiency.

In line with its sustainability focus, Redington will also promote HP’s Planet Partners programme, enabling the responsible return and recycling of used print supplies to support a circular economy.

