Roinet and IIT Delhi Collaborate to Advance AI-Driven Financial Inclusion

Roinet has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi to develop AI and ML-powered solutions aimed at improving financial accessibility for underserved communities and small businesses. This collaboration focuses on leveraging advanced technologies to address key challenges in financial inclusion and service delivery.

Advertisment

By utilizing IIT Delhi’s expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Roinet will design and implement AI-driven innovations tailored to enhance financial accessibility. These include an advanced underwriting engine for lending, which will improve risk assessment and streamline credit approvals, and an intelligent travel and ticketing platform aimed at simplifying transportation access.

Additionally, the partnership will develop an AI-powered grievance redressal chatbot to automate customer support and complaint resolution, ensuring faster response times and improved service efficiency. An advanced audio and video calling platform will also be introduced to facilitate seamless communication for financial service users, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Through these AI-driven solutions, Roinet and IIT Delhi aim to eliminate key barriers to financial accessibility, ensuring that digital financial services are more inclusive, efficient, and user-friendly.

Advertisment

Sameer Mathur, founder and MD of Roinet, said, "At Roinet, we are committed to leveraging technology to bridge financial and digital divides. Partnering with IIT Delhi enables us to co-create AI-driven solutions that address the unique needs of underserved communities, empowering them with better financial access. By combining our industry insights with IIT Delhi’s research excellence, we aim to drive tangible impact where it matters most."

Nikhil Aggarwal, MD of the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer at IIT Delhi, added, "This collaboration with Roinet allows us to apply cutting-edge AI and ML research to real-world financial inclusion challenges. Our researchers and students will work on transformative solutions that have the potential to reshape the landscape of accessible financial services. This partnership strengthens the industry-academia ecosystem, fosters meaningful innovation, and prepares future technologists to address pressing societal issues."

Roinet and IIT Delhi Collaborate to Advance AI-Driven Financial Inclusion

Advertisment

Roinet will support these research initiatives by providing product conceptualization, infrastructure, financial incentives, and go-to-market strategies, facilitating the transition from research to real-world implementation. Additionally, students involved in these projects will receive stipends, mentorship, and potential long-term career opportunities, further strengthening collaboration between industry and academia.

All innovations developed under this initiative will be jointly owned by IIT Delhi and Roinet, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing deep-tech solutions in financial services. This partnership integrates industry expertise with academic research, reinforcing the role of AI and emerging technologies in financial inclusion.

By fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem that connects academia with industry, the collaboration ensures that technological advancements lead to practical, real-world applications, addressing key challenges in financial accessibility and service delivery.

Advertisment



Read More:

AI and IoT Powered Production Enables Sustainability

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

Advertisment

Skilled Talent Acuisition is One of the Major Challenge

X Cyber Attack Highlights Cyber Risks: Industry Speaks on Cyber Threats