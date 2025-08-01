Salesforce Doubles Down on Responsible AI and Customer Trust at India Summit 2025

At the Salesforce India Summit 2025, the cloud giant emphasised ethical AI adoption, data integrity, and customer-first strategies as key pillars for sustainable growth in the enterprise technology space.

Putting Trust at the Centre of AI

Salesforce has made its position on artificial intelligence and enterprise responsibility crystal clear. At the India Summit 2025 held in Mumbai, the company underscored its vision for AI that is not only innovative but also accountable. The message throughout the event was direct. Speed and scale mean little without trust and transparency.

Responsible Innovation, Not Blind Automation

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India, set the tone early. She stressed that the success of generative AI in business will hinge on how responsibly it is deployed. With organisations across sectors integrating AI into customer engagement, operations, and decision-making, concerns around bias, privacy, and hallucinations are no longer theoretical. They are now mission-critical.

Trusted AI as a Strategic Differentiator

Rather than racing towards automation for its own sake, Salesforce is pushing for what it calls trusted AI. That means AI models that are secure, compliant, and explainable. The company showcased tools built to help customers audit AI behaviour, ensure accurate outputs, and maintain compliance with evolving global standards. This focus on ethics is not just an internal policy. It is becoming a key differentiator in Salesforce’s enterprise offerings.

AI to Enhance, Not Replace, Customer Relationships

The summit also spotlighted how Indian businesses are embracing AI to drive customer-centric growth. From financial services to retail, companies are looking to automate customer support, personalise marketing, and streamline sales processes. But Salesforce made it clear that customer relationships still come first. The AI layer is meant to enhance those relationships, not replace them.

Bridging the Skills Gap Through Education

A notable part of the event was the emphasis on upskilling. With Trailhead and other learning platforms, Salesforce is working to close the AI skills gap in India’s workforce. The company argues that democratising AI understanding is just as important as deploying the technology itself.

India at the Core of Salesforce’s Global Vision

Salesforce’s push in India is not a side strategy. It is core to its global roadmap. As enterprises here scale their digital journeys, the battle will not be just about features or infrastructure. It will be about who can build intelligent systems that customers actually trust.

Trust as the New Currency of Enterprise AI

With AI moving from buzzword to backbone, the stakes have never been higher. And Salesforce is betting that trust will be the most valuable currency in enterprise tech’s next chapter.

