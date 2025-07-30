Partners, people and pro AV: Sennheiser hosts a grand meet in Bangkok

Sennheiser concluded a three-day partner engagement in Bangkok, coinciding with InfoComm Asia 2025. The event brought together over 80 top system integrators from across India, recognising their role in the company’s journey in the professional audio space.

More than a corporate showcase, the meet was designed to be an experience. Business insights, future roadmaps, hands-on demos and some well-earned celebration, it was all part of the mix.

From collaboration to co-creation

The programme offered participants a close look at Sennheiser’s latest innovations, especially the TeamConnect Family of solutions. Through interactive demo zones and product installations, partners were able to engage with new offerings in a practical and immersive way.

Naveen Sridhara, Director of Sales, Business Communication, Sennheiser India,

“Our partners are an integral part of Sennheiser’s journey and success. This experience was our way of thanking them for their trust and long-standing collaboration. As we step into a new era of innovation, it is essential that we co-create the future of audio with those who understand our vision best.”

The company also gave partners access to curated sessions on global trends and product strategies, helping them better align with evolving customer needs in sectors such as enterprise, education, government and hospitality.

Celebration with a purpose

Sennheiser’s meet wasn’t all work. The second day included a visit to the InAvate APAC Awards, where the company was the headline sponsor. These awards recognise innovation and excellence in AV across Asia-Pacific.

The finale of the three-day gathering was a networking reception and dinner co-hosted with Crestron — another major player in the AV solutions space. The informal setting allowed for deeper conversations and future collaborations.

Stronger together

By bringing its partners into the heart of its innovation journey, Sennheiser is betting on collaboration as a growth strategy. The engagement in Bangkok was more than an offsite. It was a statement of intent — that the company values relationships as much as technology.

For the integrators who made the trip, it was a chance to learn, connect and celebrate — but also to feel seen and heard.

