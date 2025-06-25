Salesforce launches Agentforce to power smarter sustainability reporting

Salesforce has launched Agentforce for Net Zero Cloud, a new AI-powered assistant designed to help sustainability teams navigate complex reporting requirements, reduce operational costs, and gain real-time emissions insights. The move addresses growing corporate pressure to meet tightening regulations, investor scrutiny, and transparency demands—all while managing limited resources and fragmented data systems.

Agentforce allows sustainability professionals to extract actionable insights using natural language queries. Instead of combing through spreadsheets, users can ask questions like “What are our least energy-efficient facilities?” or “Track year-over-year emissions across global operations.” The assistant surfaces this data instantly, enabling smarter decisions and quicker responses to auditors, stakeholders, and regulators.

Tightly integrated with Net Zero Cloud and Salesforce Data Cloud, Agentforce consolidates data from finance, procurement, energy meters, travel logs, and even supplier invoices. This integration ensures sustainability teams operate from a single source of truth—speeding up decision-making while eliminating costly data silos.

A key advantage of Agentforce lies in its disclosure automation capabilities. It supports reporting frameworks such as CSRD, SASB, and CDP, pulling from Salesforce’s centralised Information Library and previously saved reports. This saves considerable time during compliance cycles and ensures accurate, audit-ready submissions.

To go beyond basic reporting, businesses can create custom AI agents using Salesforce’s no-code Agent Builder. These agents can monitor specific sustainability KPIs, such as water usage in drought-prone regions or real-time commodity pricing, to optimise renewable energy procurement.

Agentforce is also sustainable by design. Unlike large general-purpose models, Salesforce's AI tools are lightweight, efficient, and tailored for enterprise use. The company continues to support clean energy adoption and works with industry peers to promote responsible AI.

By combining AI, automation, and integrated data, Salesforce aims to help organisations turn sustainability from a manual, compliance-driven task into a strategic growth enabler. As regulatory expectations and ESG pressures intensify, tools like Agentforce promise to reshape how businesses track impact, prove progress, and make informed, sustainable choices.

read more :

HPE unifies partner program to boost partner growth opportunities

Tech Mahindra partners with Cisco for managed multicloud security services

AI Agents vs. AI Models: What’s the difference and why It matters

Launch platform uses AI to Build Full-Stack apps