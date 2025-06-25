Tech Mahindra partners with Cisco for managed multicloud security services

Tech Mahindra has launched a new managed services offering for Cisco Multicloud Defence, marking a strategic move to expand its footprint in the cloud security space. This development aims to help enterprises tackle the growing complexity of multicloud environments with a simplified, scalable, and unified security framework.

With organisations increasingly adopting multicloud strategies to enhance agility and innovation, managing security across these distributed environments has become a top priority. The new offering leverages Cisco’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall as a foundation, providing end-to-end protection through a single, software-as-a-service (SaaS) control plane. This setup is designed to eliminate the inefficiencies and costs of using multiple point solutions, offering businesses a more streamlined and secure approach.

The managed services will include centralised policy management, automation of security controls, and 24/7 monitoring and support by Tech Mahindra’s cloud and cybersecurity experts. These features are intended to defend against inbound attacks, prevent lateral movement across cloud networks, and safeguard against data exfiltration. The result is a comprehensive security posture that evolves with an enterprise’s needs.

Kunal Purohit, President – Next Gen Services at Tech Mahindra, noted that the increasing intricacy of cloud environments demands solutions that are robust yet simple to manage. The collaboration with Cisco, a global leader in networking and security technology, is set to address that challenge directly.

This partnership also represents a strategic milestone for Tech Mahindra in its broader mission to build secure, cloud-native ecosystems for the digital age. The company had earlier established a dedicated Cisco Business Unit in 2023 to accelerate the development and deployment of hybrid, secure network services. This unit plays a key role in aligning Tech Mahindra’s capabilities with Cisco’s advanced cloud security offerings.

In addition to enhancing its service delivery, this collaboration opens up new avenues for workforce upskilling, global market penetration, and client engagement, particularly across America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It reflects Tech Mahindra’s continued investment in future-ready digital transformation initiatives that prioritise security, resilience, and innovation.

