Savex partnes with Hammerspace to fuel enterprise growth in India

Savex Technologies has entered into a strategic partnership with Hammerspace to bring advanced data orchestration solutions to enterprises across India. The collaboration is designed to help organisations seamlessly manage, access and leverage data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, supporting faster business transformation and innovation.

With demand for simplified data management on the rise, the Hammerspace Data Platform offers an open, data-centric architecture optimised for high-performance AI and HPC workloads. Unlike proprietary systems, it enables enterprises to unify access to data distributed across storage silos, sites and clouds, without requiring new infrastructure.

Savex Technologies, supported by its 8,500+ partner ecosystem and strong sales and pre-sales expertise, will deliver Hammerspace solutions at scale. The company will provide partners with technical knowledge, solution design support and go-to-market resources to accelerate adoption.

Raunak Jagasia, Director, Savex Technologies, said the partnership will strengthen the company’s mission of enabling partners and customers with the latest technologies. “Our alliance with Hammerspace will help Indian enterprises unlock the true potential of their data, while our strong channel ecosystem and pre-sales expertise ensure faster go-to-market and customer success,” he said.

Jeff Giannetti, Chief Revenue Officer, Hammerspace, highlighted Savex’s role in expanding access to modern data orchestration in India. “Savex brings deep expertise, strong partner relationships, and a proven ability to deliver innovative solutions at scale in India. Together, we are making it easier for enterprises and service providers in the region to harness the power of their data, no matter where it resides,” he said.

The partnership is expected to boost adoption of next-generation data orchestration in India, enabling enterprises to achieve agility, scalability and competitive advantage in a digital-first economy.

