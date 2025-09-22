Iris Global push for Telangana’s digital drive

Iris Global Services has completed the supply of 1,164 HP desktops worth Rs 7.50 crore to Fervid Smart Solutions, its Hyderabad-based partner. The systems have been deployed at the Department of Stamps & Registration, Government of Telangana, through service provider Wissen Infotech. The entire order was executed and delivered within a month, highlighting Iris Global’s ability to manage time-bound projects for critical government departments.

Raghuram, Director, Fervid Smart Solutions, said, “Iris Global sourced the HP hardware for us and ensured timely delivery across multiple departmental sites. Their efficiency and professional support helped us execute this project smoothly. This strengthens our confidence in continuing to source more from Iris Global in the future.”

Iris Global focuses on the partner ecosystem

Fervid Smart Solutions, associated with Iris Global since 2020, has a presence in Delhi, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada. With more than 150 employees and revenue of Rs 62 crore for FY 2024–25, the company specialises in state and federal government projects such as Digital Classrooms and Robotic Labs in Odisha. It is planning additional orders worth Rs 10 crore with Iris Global this year, pushing the annual business between the two firms to nearly Rs 25 crore.

Looking ahead, Fervid expects to cross Rs 100 crore in revenue for FY 2025–26, with around 30 per cent of its sourcing to come from Iris Global.

Strengthening Make in India offerings

Asghar Khan, Branch Manager – Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Iris Global, said, “Our relationship with Fervid is collaborative and seamless. They count on our easy access, quick response, and timely deliveries. At Iris, we treat every order with utmost care, ensuring smooth execution from procurement to delivery.”

Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services, added,“Fervid has delivered commendable projects with the governments of Odisha and Telangana. We are proud to be their trusted distributor. This year, Iris will introduce more Make in India innovations to help partners deliver cost-effective solutions to government and public sector organisations.”

Iris Global has been strengthening its Make in India portfolio with domestic manufacturers across compute, storage, networking and cybersecurity. With over three decades of experience and more than 10,000 partners across government, education, telecom and enterprise, the distributor is positioning itself to cross Rs 4,000 crore in revenue by FY 2025–26.

