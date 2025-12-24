Savex Technologies IBM partnership expands enterprise reach

Savex Technologies has announced a strategic distribution collaboration with IBM, reinforcing its long-term commitment to expanding its enterprise technology portfolio. The Savex Technologies IBM partnership is positioned as a step toward strengthening enterprise-grade solution delivery across India through a broad partner-led model.

Under the collaboration, Savex will distribute IBM’s portfolio spanning Hardware, Software, Cloud, and Services. The arrangement is aimed at enabling Savex’s network of over 10,000 partners to address digital transformation requirements across multiple market segments, including enterprises in emerging and regional markets.

Focus on partner-led growth

At the centre of the Savex Technologies IBM partnership is a structured focus on channel enablement. Savex plans to deploy dedicated technical resources to support partners throughout the engagement lifecycle, covering solution building, positioning, and delivery. The objective is to help partners gain deeper technical confidence while pursuing sustained business growth.

IBM highlighted the role of partners in scaling its hybrid cloud and AI-driven offerings. Yukti Punjabi, Director, Ecosystem, IBM India & South Asia, said the collaboration would combine IBM’s technology depth with Savex’s extensive partner reach to scale solutions in emerging markets and serve client needs more effectively.

Enablement and nationwide coverage

The collaboration includes the creation of specialised pre-sales and post-sales support teams, alongside structured partner training programmes. These initiatives are designed to equip partners, including those operating in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with skills required to pitch and deliver IBM solutions.

Savex will also leverage its logistics and distribution footprint, spanning more than 750 cities, 39 sales offices, and 42 stock locations. This infrastructure is expected to support faster delivery, consistent partner engagement, and wider access to enterprise technologies across the country.

Cloud and application focus

According to Atul Gaur, Director, Savex Technologies, the partnership will help enterprise partners build and deploy cloud-native applications while supporting customers in managing and running cloud-based solutions effectively. He said the expanded IBM-centric capability would allow Savex to address specific customer needs by combining modern technology platforms with established process controls.

The Savex Technologies IBM partnership reflects a broader effort to deepen enterprise technology penetration through channel-driven models, with a clear emphasis on partner enablement, operational scale, and nationwide reach.