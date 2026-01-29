Quick Snapshot
Company Name: Arrow PC Network
Founded: 2013
Headquarters: Delhi
Employees: 100
Website: www.arrowpcnetwork.com
Positioning
Arrow PC Network don’t just deploy technology; they take ownership of outcomes, designing IT ecosystems that are practical, scalable, and built for real-world business pressure. With hands-on execution, zero-compromise support, and the ability to simplify complex IT challenges, it makes them distinctly different.
About the Company
Arrow PC Network is a forward-thinking IT solutions company enabling businesses to scale through secure, future-ready technology with strong global OEM partnerships and deep expertise. It delivers end-to-end solutions across infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services. Driven by innovation and a customer-first mindset, Arrow PC Network transforms complex IT challenges into measurable business growth with confidence and clarity.
Leadership Team
Managing Director - Gurpreet Singh
Technology Head - Karanjot Singh
Core Services
Category
Offerings
IT Services
Managed IT Services
Cloud
Cloud Services
Software
Migration Services
Cybersecurity
Deployment Services
Industries Served
Healthcare
Finance
Manufacturing
Retail
Emerging Technologies
Cloud
AI
IoT
Notable Projects & Use Cases
IOL Chemicals: Designed and deployed a modern IT infrastructure with end-to-end managed services, ensuring high availability, security, and operational efficiency.
GLA University: Upgraded the campus IT infrastructure with a new ISG architecture and seamless deployment to enhance performance and scalability.
Venketeshwar Hospital: Delivered a complete end-to-end IT infrastructure upgrade to support critical healthcare operations with reliability and security.
Strategic Partnerships
Dell Technologies
HP
Lenovo
Microsoft
Recognitions
Arrow PC Network has been honoured with a prestigious Achiever's Club award at the Hong Kong Partner Summit by AMD.
Arrow PC Network won the Best System Integrator Award at 24TH Star Nite Awards 2025.
