Subscribe

0

Partner Listing

Partner Pulse: Arrow PC Network | Managed Service Provider and System Integrator (India)

Arrow PC Network is led by Gurpreet Singh, delivers practical, scalable IT ecosystems with end-to-end managed services, winning the 2025 Best SI Award and serving healthcare, education & manufacturing sectors.

author-image
Bharti Trehan
New Update
Partner Pulse Arrow PC network

Partner Pulse: Arrow PC Network | Managed Service Provider and System Integrator (India)

Quick Snapshot

  • Company Name: Arrow PC Network

  • Founded: 2013

  • Headquarters: Delhi

  • Employees: 100

  • Website: www.arrowpcnetwork.com

Advertisment

Positioning

Arrow PC Network don’t just deploy technology; they take ownership of outcomes, designing IT ecosystems that are practical, scalable, and built for real-world business pressure. With hands-on execution, zero-compromise support, and the ability to simplify complex IT challenges, it makes them distinctly different.

About the Company

Arrow PC Network is a forward-thinking IT solutions company enabling businesses to scale through secure, future-ready technology with strong global OEM partnerships and deep expertise. It delivers end-to-end solutions across infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services. Driven by innovation and a customer-first mindset, Arrow PC Network transforms complex IT challenges into measurable business growth with confidence and clarity.

Leadership Team

  • Managing Director - Gurpreet Singh

  • Technology Head - Karanjot Singh

Core Services

Category

Offerings

IT Services 

Managed IT Services

Cloud

Cloud Services

Software

Migration Services

Cybersecurity

 

Deployment Services

 

Advertisment

Industries Served

  • Healthcare

  • Finance 

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

Emerging Technologies

  • Cloud

  • AI

  • IoT

Notable Projects & Use Cases

  • IOL Chemicals: Designed and deployed a modern IT infrastructure with end-to-end managed services, ensuring high availability, security, and operational efficiency.

  • GLA University: Upgraded the campus IT infrastructure with a new ISG architecture and seamless deployment to enhance performance and scalability.

  • Venketeshwar Hospital: Delivered a complete end-to-end IT infrastructure upgrade to support critical healthcare operations with reliability and security.

Strategic Partnerships

  • Dell Technologies

  • HP 

  • Lenovo

  • Microsoft

Recognitions 

  • Arrow PC Network has been honoured with a prestigious Achiever's Club award at the Hong Kong Partner Summit by AMD.

  • Arrow PC Network won the Best System Integrator Award at 24TH Star Nite Awards 2025.

Showcase your SI or partner brand in our directory. Simply complete this form to get listed: [Click Here]

Advertisment

Read More:

Partner Pulse: Kiosk Technologies | System Integrator(India)

Partner Pulse: Digi Edze Soft Solutions | Managed Service Provider (India)

Partner Pulse: Fortune Grecells | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Advertisment