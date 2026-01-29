Quick Snapshot

Company Name: Arrow PC Network

Founded: 2013

Headquarters: Delhi

Employees: 100

Website: www.arrowpcnetwork.com





Positioning

Arrow PC Network don’t just deploy technology; they take ownership of outcomes, designing IT ecosystems that are practical, scalable, and built for real-world business pressure. With hands-on execution, zero-compromise support, and the ability to simplify complex IT challenges, it makes them distinctly different.

About the Company

Arrow PC Network is a forward-thinking IT solutions company enabling businesses to scale through secure, future-ready technology with strong global OEM partnerships and deep expertise. It delivers end-to-end solutions across infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services. Driven by innovation and a customer-first mindset, Arrow PC Network transforms complex IT challenges into measurable business growth with confidence and clarity.

Leadership Team

Managing Director - Gurpreet Singh

Technology Head - Karanjot Singh

Core Services

Category Offerings IT Services Managed IT Services Cloud Cloud Services Software Migration Services Cybersecurity

Deployment Services

Industries Served

Healthcare

Finance

Manufacturing

Retail

Emerging Technologies

Cloud

AI

IoT

Notable Projects & Use Cases

IOL Chemicals: Designed and deployed a modern IT infrastructure with end-to-end managed services, ensuring high availability, security, and operational efficiency.

GLA University: Upgraded the campus IT infrastructure with a new ISG architecture and seamless deployment to enhance performance and scalability.

Venketeshwar Hospital: Delivered a complete end-to-end IT infrastructure upgrade to support critical healthcare operations with reliability and security.

Strategic Partnerships

Dell Technologies

HP

Lenovo

Microsoft

Recognitions

Arrow PC Network has been honoured with a prestigious Achiever's Club award at the Hong Kong Partner Summit by AMD.

Arrow PC Network won the Best System Integrator Award at 24TH Star Nite Awards 2025.

