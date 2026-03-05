Scripbox Expands Chennai Office for Client Advisory

Scripbox has opened a new office in Chennai, strengthening its presence in one of its key regional markets. The move is intended to enhance client engagement and provide a structured environment for advisory-led wealth management services.

The Scripbox Chennai office will serve as a regional hub for interactions between the company’s advisory teams and investors. It is designed to support discussions around portfolio management, financial planning and investment strategies across a range of wealth products.

The development reflects the firm’s broader effort to establish standardized regional offices that provide consistent advisory experiences across markets.

Strategic Hub for Client Interactions

According to the company, the Chennai office will enable dedicated engagement with clients on investment planning and portfolio discussions. The facility is expected to support advisory interactions related to mutual funds, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

The workspace has been designed to facilitate collaboration between advisory professionals and client servicing teams. Through this setup, investors can access structured portfolio reviews and financial planning conversations tailored to their long-term financial goals.

Ashok Kumar E R, Chief Client Officer at Scripbox, highlighted the importance of the Chennai market for the company.

“Chennai has always been an important market for us, with investors who value disciplined and long-term wealth creation. The new office enables us to deliver a blend of technology-led investing and tailored human advice,” he said.

Supporting Long-Term Financial Planning

The Scripbox Chennai office will offer clients a range of wealth management services, including financial planning, risk profiling, asset allocation and portfolio optimisation. These services are delivered through fund recommendations, periodic reviews and tax-efficient investment strategies.

The advisory framework is intended to support various financial goals such as retirement planning, education funding, capital preservation, legacy planning and long-term financial independence.

By strengthening its presence in Chennai, Scripbox aims to create closer engagement with investors and provide advisory support across different life stages and financial needs.

Building Regional Presence in Key Markets

The Chennai expansion aligns with the company’s broader strategy of reinforcing its footprint in important investment markets. By creating dedicated advisory spaces, Scripbox intends to maintain consistency in client engagement and advisory experience.

Through the new office, the company aims to support evolving investor requirements while strengthening its role as a technology-enabled wealth management platform that combines digital investing tools with human advisory support.

Read More:

Enjay IT Solutions to inaugurate new corporate office in Bhilad, Gujarat

LTSCT LCC40 IoT module debuts at MWC

Apple experiential store in India: iNvent’s strategy explained

ASIRT TechDay #135 spotlights channel collaboration