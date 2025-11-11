Seagate Technology, a data storage and management solutions provider, successfully hosted its Tech Tide 2025 Partner Meet in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The event brought together Seagate’s key channel partners, distributors, and regional leaders from India and the Middle East, reaffirming the company’s commitment to empowering its ecosystem through innovation, collaboration, and shared growth.

Strengthening Channel Synergy and Partner Success

Tech Tide 2025 served as a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic alignment in an era defined by AI-driven data growth and evolving storage needs.

The sessions spotlighted Seagate’s latest storage technologies, engineered to meet the rising demands for reliability, scalability, and efficiency across industries, from enterprise data centres and cloud infrastructure to edge and surveillance applications.

“Our partners are the cornerstone of our success,” said Sameer Bhatia, Senior Regional Director for India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Seagate Technology.

“Tech Tide is about celebrating collaboration and equipping our ecosystem with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a rapidly transforming digital world. Together, we are building stronger, smarter, and more resilient businesses powered by data.”

Representing Seagate’s leadership team at the event were Sameer Bhatia, Senior Regional Director for India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, and Rishi Prasad, Channel Marketing Team Lead for IMETA (India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa).

Their participation emphasised Seagate’s long-term commitment to the region and its continuous investment in developing strong, enduring relationships with its channel partners and distributors.

An Inspirational Highlight: Sanath Jayasuriya Joins Tech Tide 2025

Adding a memorable dimension to the event, Seagate welcomed legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya as a special guest.

In an exclusive fireside chat, Jayasuriya shared profound lessons on leadership, handling pressure, and humility through success and criticism, values that deeply resonated with the audience.

“His passion, performance, and power mirror the very spirit we celebrate at Seagate, relentless, consistent, and built to perform,” wrote Sameer Bhatia in a LinkedIn post following the event.

“What an inspiring experience it was to have a conversation with a true champion whose journey embodies excellence and resilience, qualities that drive us and our partners forward.”

Celebrating Collaboration and Partner Achievements

The Tech Tide 2025 Partner Meet also recognised and expressed gratitude to Seagate’s valued distributors and partners, including:

Supertron Electronics, ASBIS Middle East, Keyston Distribution, Prama Hikvision, Sheeltron Digital Systems, Redington, and Aditya Infotech.

Each partner was acknowledged for their unwavering support, trust, and performance excellence, contributing to Seagate’s continued leadership in the storage solutions market across India and the Middle East.

As businesses continue to embrace AI, edge computing, and cloud transformation, Seagate reaffirmed its focus on channel enablement and data infrastructure innovation.

The company remains committed to delivering high-performance, sustainable, and scalable solutions that help partners capture opportunities in the next era of intelligent data ecosystems.

Initiatives like Tech Tide underscore Seagate’s vision of building an empowered, future-ready partner ecosystem.

