Sennheiser showcases TeamConnect and wireless solutions at InfoComm India 2025

Sennheiser showcased its latest portfolio of professional communication solutions at InfoComm India 2025, one of the country’s leading professional audiovisual and integrated experience exhibitions. The brand presented a wide range of innovations, including the TeamConnect Family, SpeechLine Digital Wireless, EW-D, and EW-DX systems.

Over 1,500 participants visited Sennheiser’s booth, where they engaged with interactive demo spaces and product displays that highlighted the potential of its unified communication and wireless solutions.

TeamConnect Family takes centre stage

The Sennheiser TeamConnect Family, designed to meet the needs of modern conference rooms and lecture halls, was the primary highlight. The suite includes:

TeamConnect Bar Solutions – TeamConnect Bar S and TeamConnect Bar M, all-in-one conferencing solutions for medium-sized meeting spaces.

TeamConnect Ceiling Solutions – TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) and TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2).

Supporting technologies – TruVoicelift, Intelligent Noise Control, and MobileConnect, an app-based accessibility platform.

Visitors experienced the TC Bar’s capabilities first-hand, including its six integrated microphones, four speakers, and a 4K Ultra-HD camera with AI-driven features such as Auto Framing and Person Tiling.

Advanced ceiling and voice solutions

The TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) with advanced beamforming offered flexible placement and simple installation with a single cable configuration. The TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2), designed to fit seamlessly into ceiling tiles, showcased its ability to deliver clutter-free tables and versatile layouts.

Other demonstrations included TruVoicelift, which enhances speech clarity with features like Frequency Shifter and Feedback Prevent Mute, and Intelligent Noise Control, designed to improve audio in dynamic environments. Attendees also experienced Sennheiser’s MobileConnect station and wireless microphone systems such as EW-D and SpeechLine Digital Wireless.

Strong industry response

Speaking about the event, Naveen Sridhara, Director of Sales, Business Communication, Sennheiser India, said, “InfoComm India remains a crucial forum for us to showcase how Sennheiser’s business communication solutions enhance collaboration experiences. This year’s response has been exceptionally positive, reinforcing the growing demand for dependable and high-quality audio solutions. We remain committed to developing technologies that facilitate smooth and productive collaboration between our clients and partners.”

Commitment to evolving workplace needs

By combining premium sound quality with user-friendly design, Sennheiser continues to address evolving communication challenges for modern organisations. The TeamConnect Family, with its growing portfolio of conferencing and wireless solutions, reflects the company’s commitment to delivering technology that meets the diverse needs of today’s workplaces.

