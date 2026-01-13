Seqrite expands Southeast Asia presence with Terrabyte Group regional distributor role

Seqrite appoints Terrabyte Group as regional distributor for Southeast Asia, formalising a strategic partnership aimed at expanding enterprise cybersecurity access across key ASEAN markets. The agreement was signed through a Regional Distributor Memorandum of Understanding at AISS 2025 in New Delhi.

The partnership positions Terrabyte Group as the authorised distributor for Seqrite’s enterprise cybersecurity portfolio across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The move supports Seqrite’s broader regional expansion strategy while strengthening Terrabyte’s presence in the cybersecurity distribution ecosystem.

Expanding enterprise cybersecurity reach in Southeast Asia

The agreement recognises Terrabyte Group’s established regional footprint and experience in delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions across diverse Southeast Asian markets. As a regional distributor, Terrabyte will enable organisations to deploy integrated security capabilities across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, data, users, and applications.

The collaboration brings a unified cybersecurity framework to the region, designed to address challenges created by fragmented security tools and limited cross-layer visibility. Enterprises increasingly face advanced cyber threats that evolve faster than traditional siloed defences can respond.

Addressing rising cyber risk across ASEAN

As digital adoption accelerates across ASEAN economies, organisations are encountering more frequent and complex attacks, including ransomware and Trojan-based threats. Human error remains a persistent risk factor, underscoring the need for adaptive, scalable, and centrally managed security architectures.

Seqrite’s enterprise portfolio is positioned to address these conditions through AI- and ML-driven threat defence, offering continuous monitoring, faster detection, and coordinated response across enterprise environments.

Full-stack cybersecurity portfolio

The solutions to be distributed span multiple security layers, including endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, extended detection and response, zero trust network access, data privacy and governance, mobile device management, bring-your-own-device control, and managed detection and response.

Additional capabilities include malware analysis and real-time threat intelligence, enabling organisations to maintain continuous visibility and accelerate incident response across complex IT environments.

Together, these components support secure access control, data governance, and cross-layer threat management aligned with modern enterprise cybersecurity requirements.

Regional distribution and compliance focus

Through Terrabyte Group’s distribution network, organisations across Southeast Asia will gain access to a cybersecurity framework designed to scale with business growth while supporting regulatory compliance requirements. The portfolio aligns with cybersecurity mesh architecture principles, enabling flexible deployment across hybrid and distributed enterprise environments.

Industry perspectives

Roy Toh, CEO, Terra International, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to building long-term cybersecurity capabilities across Southeast Asia. He noted that the collaboration enables delivery of unified, AI-driven security solutions that improve visibility, simplify response, and strengthen organisational resilience.

Dr Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies, said the partnership extends the reach of Seqrite’s full-stack cybersecurity portfolio across the region. He added that the solutions are designed to simplify enterprise security without compromising depth, covering endpoint, network, access, and data protection needs.