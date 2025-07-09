Quick Heal brings AI security to Tamil Nadu users

Quick Heal Technologies has extended the availability of its Internet Security Essentials solution across Tamil Nadu, following a sharp rise in cyberattacks targeting the region. The move responds to data from the India Cyber Threat Report 2025, which shows Tamil Nadu now accounts for nearly 12% of all malware detections in the country.

Advertisment

According to the report, generated by researchers at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis centre, the state saw 369 million malware detections in 2024 alone. With 44.54 detections per endpoint, Tamil Nadu ranks second in malware activity across India. Chennai, its capital, recorded 48.75 detections per endpoint, making it the fifth most affected city.

In light of these trends, Quick Heal’s Internet Security Essentials brings AI-powered capabilities to address local cybersecurity needs. The solution is backed by GoDeep.AI, an artificial intelligence engine designed for predictive threat detection, capable of identifying both known and unknown attacks, including zero-day exploits.

Key features include ransomware protection with auto backup, real-time malware scanning, phishing defence, safe browsing tools, and Safe Banking features for secure transactions. The solution also integrates with the metaProtect platform, enabling families to manage digital security across devices and receive breach alerts in real time.

Advertisment

Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, noted, “With Tamil Nadu’s growing digital infrastructure, protection must evolve alongside adoption. Our AI-powered platform ensures users are guarded against sophisticated threats.”

This launch aligns with the company’s broader mission to make cybersecurity accessible. Quick Heal recently introduced a freemium version of its AntiFraud.AI solution, which detects fraudulent apps, scam links, and banking threats using AI-driven analysis.

Quick Heal Internet Security Essentials supports Windows 8 through 11 (32-bit and 64-bit), offering adaptive protection tailored to the current digital risk landscape.

Advertisment

Read More :

New Relic names Lauren Nemeth as new CRO for growth

Redington signs REAP agreement with AWS to accelerate Cloud adoption

Advertisment

AWS launches space accelerator in APAC for startups

Channel ecosystems evolve to power India’s cloud momentum