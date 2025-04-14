Sheeltron Digital Systems Partners Seagate Technology in India

Sheltron Digital Systems has announced its official National Authorised Distribution signup with Seagate Technology for their Enterprise Storage systems/solutions. This collaboration enables them to deliver high-performance, scalable and secure data infrastructure across industries.

Chandraprakash Parekh, Director, Sheeltron Digital Systems said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Seagate, a leader in mass-capacity data storage, to offer advanced, scalable and secure storage solutions to our diverse customer base, including SMEs, public companies and government agencies in India, addressing the evolving market demands. This collaboration is not only a significant milestone for India’s enterprise landscape but also a key step in our journey to becoming a comprehensive IT solutions provider in the enterprise storage sector.”

Sameer Bhatia, Director, Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for India & SAARC at Seagate said, “We are excited to work with Sheeltron Digital System to bring Seagate’s enterprise data storage solutions to businesses across India. As India continues to embrace digital transformation and AI, Seagate is committed to delivering breakthrough technology that helps businesses navigate the evolving data landscape. With Sheeltron Digital Systems’ local expertise and Seagate’s industry-leading solutions, we are confident that businesses in India will be well-positioned to navigate their evolving data challenges and achieve sustainable growth.”

Seagate's enterprise data storage solutions, including its Exos CORVAULT system, reportedly would address storage challenges, offering self-healing and durable multi-petabyte capacity block storage systems. These solutions are expected to play a pivotal role in empowering Indian businesses to manage, access, and protect their data efficiently.

A Step Towards Sustainable Growth

This partnership comes at a time when data-driven decision-making and robust IT infrastructure are becoming essential for businesses to remain competitive. The collaboration aims to foster sustainable growth and innovation across India's enterprise sector.

