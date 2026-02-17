Sona Comstar and India building AI solutions for the world

At the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, the conversation around India building AI solutions for the world centred on one key shift: AI is no longer experimental. It is operational.
Speaking during a panel on India’s global AI ambitions, Priya Kapur, Non-Executive Director, Sona Comstar and MD, Aureus Investment, outlined how AI adoption is evolving across automotive manufacturing and mobility value chains.
Her position was measured. The real challenge is not innovation. It is execution at scale.
From pilot projects to embedded AI systems
Global automotive players have moved decisively from AI pilots to large-scale deployment.
AI is now embedded across:
Design and engineering
Manufacturing processes
Supply chains
Predictive maintenance
Quality assurance
Sustainability monitoring
The differentiator, she noted, is not who uses AI. It is who deploys it reliably across geographies and regulatory frameworks.
Data integrity, cybersecurity, safety standards and seamless integration with physical systems now define competitive advantage.
For India building AI solutions for the world, operational maturity will matter more than experimentation.
Governance moves to the board level
As AI becomes core to business operations, governance structures must evolve.
Oversight cannot remain confined to technology teams. It must shift to the boardroom. This includes:
Aligning AI with long-term strategy
Strengthening risk oversight
Ensuring ethical deployment
Preparing the workforce for transformation
The implication is structural. AI is not a standalone technology initiative. It affects corporate governance, compliance and long-term competitiveness.
Indian startups and global ecosystems
The discussion also highlighted opportunities for Indian AI startups.
Integration into multinational automotive ecosystems is possible. But it demands readiness.
Startups must focus on:
Globally compliant solutions
Robust and scalable architectures
Early collaboration with large industry players
Faster deployment cycles
Innovation alone will not secure partnerships. Reliability and compliance will.
India building AI solutions for the world will require startups to think globally from day one.
Sona Comstar’s AI and robotics integration
Sona Comstar’s strategy reflects this broader shift.
The company is integrating AI, data analytics and robotics into manufacturing operations and next-generation mobility technologies.
Current deployments include:
AI-enabled computer vision systems for automated inspection
Predictive analytics for process optimisation
Advanced robotics and autonomous material-handling systems to improve precision and safety
Beyond manufacturing, the company is advancing AI-driven mobility through radar and sensing technologies supporting ADAS and autonomous driving systems.
It is also exploring applications of precision drivetrain and motion-control technologies in autonomous mobile robots and emerging robotics platforms.
These initiatives combine AI, electronics, precision engineering and robotics to create export-ready technology platforms.
Scale, trust and collaboration
The broader message was strategic.
India building AI solutions for the world requires coordinated collaboration between startups, industry, academia, financial institutions and policymakers.
AI innovation must be anchored in real-world deployment. Governance must be strong. Solutions must be scalable and reliable.
Adoption alone is not enough.
If India is to position itself as a global hub for AI, the emphasis must remain on trust, compliance and sustained execution.
The summit discussion signalled a transition. AI in manufacturing and mobility has moved beyond proof of concept. The next phase is disciplined scale—and global credibility.
