Canon unveils smarter imagePRESS V1000 at print expo

At the Print Expo Chennai 2025, Canon India unveiled an upgraded version of its imagePRESS V1000 production printer, now equipped with a new Vacuum Paper Feeding Deck. Designed for light and mid-production environments, this enhanced model aims to improve efficiency for print service providers, jobbers, and in‑house print operations by reducing manual intervention and handling a broader range of media.

The Vacuum Paper Feeding Deck incorporates three air‑flow units—side assist, front separation, and side suction—to ensure precise sheet separation and reliable paper feed. Capable of managing heavy stocks up to 400 g/m² and sticker media, it includes multi‑feed detection with an escape tray to maintain continuous operation, even when multiple sheets are picked up.

Canon's Senior Director of Products and Communications, C Sukumaran, highlighted the Vacuum Feed POD Deck’s role in reducing waste and boosting uptime. With stable feeding, air‑assist technology, and suction functionality, the unit supports runs of up to 10,000 sheets when paired with two POD Deck‑F1 units. It is also compatible with existing imagePRESS V900, V800, and V700 Series printers.

Enhanced print quality features include a rapid cooling mechanism to prevent warping or sticking, and transfer technology that promotes consistent colour output across different media types. Inline Spectrophotometers (ILS) and Precision Registration Technology support colour accuracy and alignment, while the integrated imagePRESS Server D3000, powered by Fiery FS500 Pro software, delivers advanced workflow and colour management capabilities.

Further supporting diverse production demands, the printer maintains a consistent 100 pages-per-minute speed on coated and heavy media via its POD‑SURF surface fusion system. Remote alerts and multi‑drawer paper decks simplify maintenance tasks like media reload and toner replacement, ensuring minimal disruption to print operations.

Canon India President Toshiaki Nomura emphasised that this innovation reflects Canon’s commitment to customer-centric solutions, offering precision, consistency, and media versatility. The enhanced imagePRESS V1000 is positioned to support high-volume print environments efficiently, aligning with the growing demands of modern printing workflows.

