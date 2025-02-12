S&P; Global Expands Operations in India with New Bengaluru Office

S&P Global India has opened a new office in Bengaluru, expanding its presence in the country and strengthening its focus on technology and innovation. Located in a key technology hub, the 33,000-square-foot facility is designed to enhance collaboration and efficiency while providing a modern and flexible workspace.

The new office features reconfigurable meeting rooms and boardrooms that can be adapted for training sessions, along with standing desks, lounge areas, and breakout rooms to support different work styles. A dedicated “Campfire” area serves as both a collaborative and recreational space, while an open-air balcony workspace offers employees the option to work in a fresh environment. The office also includes a cafeteria with an integrated event space, creating a dynamic setting for internal engagements.

Aligned with its People Forward philosophy, S&P Global has integrated several wellness-focused amenities to support employee well-being. A designated Wellness Path encourages walking meetings, while strategically placed stationary cycling stations provide additional options for movement throughout the workday. The office includes a mother’s room, a medical room, and a multi-faith room to cater to employees' diverse needs. Healthy dining options are available, prioritising nutrition and overall well-being.

Equipped with audiovisual technology, the new Bengaluru office is a hub for innovation.

Girish Ganesan, Chief People Officer, S&P Global, who joined the office launch, said, “Our ‘People Forward’ proposition is focused on empowering and equipping our employees with the right tools, skills, and opportunities, and to create a work environment that will help our people excel in an increasingly dynamic world. Our new state-of-the-art office in Bengaluru, India, provides a modern and collaborative workspace designed to foster creativity, engagement, and productivity. Located in a city known for its vibrant technology and innovation ecosystem, this office is a key hub for innovation and data-driven solutions, playing a crucial role in driving our mission to deliver insights that accelerate progress globally.”

S&P Global India Integrates Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage in Bengaluru Office

S&P Global India has incorporated elements of Karnataka’s cultural heritage into its newly opened Bengaluru office. The office design reflects the company’s culture and brand values while highlighting the region’s traditional craftsmanship and local identity.

Promotion of Local Craftsmanship

The workspace features Channapatna toys, a well-known craft from a town in Karnataka, placed along the walking path. These handcrafted, eco-friendly wooden toys aim to support artisans facing challenges in sustaining their craft and contribute to the preservation of traditional skills.

Meeting rooms within the Bengaluru office are named after well-known streets in the city, further integrating local cultural elements into the workspace. This initiative is designed to create a workplace environment that acknowledges and represents Bengaluru’s historical and cultural significance.



“Our new office, based in PrimeCo City in Whitefield, Bengaluru, provides ample space for creativity and productivity, giving our people a workspace where they will enjoy coming—not just to work but also to learn, explore, collaborate, and celebrate. The space further strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional value while supporting the growth and development of our talented teams," added Nilam Patel, Managing Director, India Operations, S&P Global.



S&P Global employs over 15,000 people across its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Indore, and Kolkata.

