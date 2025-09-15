Sterling Gtake partners with China's Landworld for manufacturing EV Chargers in India

Sterling Tools, a manufacturer of automotive components in India through its Subsidiary, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), ventures into EV On-Board Chargers and DC/DC converters for electric vehicles. SGEM has entered into Technology License and Supply agreements with Landworld Technology, China, to locally produce On-board Chargers, DC/DC convertors and Multi-Function Units (incorporating On-Board Chargers, DC/DC converters as well as Power Distribution Units). These products are essential for the electrification of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles.

These units will be manufactured by the company at its EV campus in Faridabad. The collaboration is anticipated to generate around Rs. 450 crores in revenue by FY’30 in a market segment that is projected to reach Rs. 3,000 crores.

By manufacturing these components within the country, Sterling Gtake aims to promote import substitution, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and reinforcing the Make in India initiative. The development will strengthen Indian firms and other suppliers to access advanced technology domestically ,fostering a self-reliant ecosystem for the auto industry in India.

Partnership aims to strengthen the Indian EV ecosystem

Anil Aggarwal, Chairman, Sterling Tools, stated on the partnership, “This collaboration enhances the depth of the EV ecosystem in India. We are broadening our scope beyond our initial Motor Control Unit & Power Train platforms to fulfil our customers’ growing demand for advanced technology in the EV sector. EV sub-systems are being increasingly combined into multifunction units, and Sterling hopes to provide our customers with greater options for stand-alone and multifunction units to cover various vehicle functions. The Sterling Group will continue to deliver excellent technical and application support to its customers to promote greater adoption of EVs in India.”

EV On-board chargers enable vehicles to connect directly to an AC power supply and control the voltage and current which is needed to charge the battery pack. DC/DC converters reduce the battery pack voltage to a voltage usable by the vehicle’s auxiliary systems. The expansion into these products aligns with Sterling’s vision to develop EV Power Electronics competence and ability, as well as a comprehensive portfolio to serve the Indian Automotive Industry.

Lin Chen, Vice GM of Landworld Technology, China, said, “India’s EV market holds tremendous potential for growth and innovation. Through our alliance with Sterling Gtake, we are delivering our proven expertise in On-Board Chargers and DC/DC converters to Indian customers across several EV vehicle categories. Together, we strive to create high-quality solutions that cater to India’s EV market while contributing to the country’s self-reliance and sustainability."

Sterling Gtake plans to expand the local production of EV components and Solutions, empowering India’s industrial supply chain and reducing dependence on imports. With the market set for significant growth, this collaboration is well-timed to capitalise on emerging opportunities while contributing to a sustainable future.

