In Time Tec, RackNap launch ITTRackNap for cloud automation

Two tech players, In Time Tec and RackNap, have announced the launch of a new company, ITTRackNap Tech Solutions, aimed at reshaping how cloud marketplaces operate and scale globally.

The venture brings together RackNap’s experience in subscription billing and cloud marketplace orchestration with In Time Tec’s engineering execution across multiple geographies. The result is an enterprise-ready platform designed for cloud providers, telecom operators, distributors, and software vendors who need to automate and monetise their services at scale.

ITTRackNap enters the scene at a time when service providers are grappling with outdated systems and fragmented billing workflows. The new platform addresses these gaps by offering a modular, API-first solution to manage everything from subscription billing to partner governance.

Key capabilities include:

Automated billing across multi-product service lines

Reseller and white-label marketplace orchestration

End-to-end provisioning and service delivery automation

Channel management tools for distributor networks

Integrated reporting for audit and compliance

According to both companies, the goal is to reduce operational friction while opening up new revenue paths across cloud commerce ecosystems.

The leadership behind ITTRackNap signals a blend of product vision and delivery scale.

Munesh Jadoun, CEO of RackNap and now CEO of ITTRackNap, said,

“This is not just an upgrade to our platform; it is a rethink of how marketplaces should operate in the cloud age. Combining our product stack with In Time Tec’s engineering strength gives us the reach and robustness to power next-generation commerce.”

Jeet Kumar, Founder and CEO of In Time Tec, added,

“We are not building software for software’s sake. This is about designing systems that make cloud services more accessible, automated and scalable—globally.”

With In Time Tec’s engineering teams spread across the US, Europe and Asia, and RackNap’s deployments across APAC, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, ITTRackNap is positioned to support providers navigating regulatory and logistical complexities in cross-region commerce.

As public cloud revenue continues its projected rise to $1.6 trillion by 2028, platforms like ITTRackNap could be key in enabling providers to manage diverse offerings without overhauling their infrastructure.

