Why UltraProlink is doubling down on airport tech retail with MoTech?

Airports are no longer just transit points. For UltraProlink, they are critical zones for capturing the needs of connected travellers—right when those needs peak. In its latest expansion, the homegrown consumer tech brand has partnered with MoTech Store (Travel Retail Services) at Cochin International Airport.

This move marks a continuation of UltraProlink’s push into India’s high-footfall travel hubs, following over a decade of retail presence with Relay and TRS. Unlike pop-up kiosks or short-term placements, this collaboration is designed for permanence—with a sharp focus on access, safety and utility.

Airports: Where tech needs hit hardest

Travellers at airports often find themselves scrambling for charging cables, power banks, adaptors or headphones before a long flight. That last-minute rush is where UltraProlink wants to make the biggest difference.

By partnering with MoTech, the brand now positions itself exactly at that moment of need—with shelves stocked with plug-and-play essentials that suit every category of traveller:

Business travellers who need to stay powered and productive

Tourists looking for region-compatible adaptors

Gadget lovers seeking sleek, high-performance tools on the move

At MoTech, the curated lineup includes wireless power banks, travel adapters, multi-port hubs, and charging cables. These aren't just impulse buys—they’re carefully selected for air travel, and every power bank meets BIS certification and international safety norms.

In fact, UltraProlink’s power banks fall within the 100Wh cap as specified by aviation regulators like IATA and DGCA. Key information—certifications, ratings and manufacturer details—are clearly marked to ensure smooth clearance during security checks.



In a time when discarded gadgets often end up in public bins, UltraProlink is also using this retail presence to reinforce its e-waste policy. Each product manual urges customers to avoid unsafe disposal—especially at airports. Instead, customers are directed to contact the brand for proper collection and eco-friendly recycling.

Two formats, one purpose

UltraProlink’s expansion across airports includes two key formats:

Relay outlets carry fast-moving essentials in a bookstore-style setting

MoTech stores offer a tech-centric layout with a broader range of accessories

The MoTech model, in particular, is tailored for deeper engagement with tech-focused travellers—those who want variety, utility and speed.

What happens if a customer flies out before they can report an issue? UltraProlink has that covered. Warranty and customer service can be accessed remotely through social media, phone and the brand website. And for those who register their product online, an extended warranty is available at no additional cost.



Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder and CEO of UltraProlink, said,

“This partnership with MoTech at Cochin International Airport is part of our broader goal—meeting the traveller’s tech needs, right where they matter most. It’s about simplifying access to quality gear, ensuring safety, and making each journey smoother.”



UltraProlink’s latest airport push is not just about shelf space. It’s about timing, trust and tech that works—when travellers need it most. With safety certifications in place, long-term retail strategy and post-sale support baked in, the brand is building something more than a shop window. It’s building presence, relevance and reliability in the high-stress zone of modern travel.

