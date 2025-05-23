Syrma SGS Technology to Manufacture Dynabook Laptops in India

Syrma SGS Technology has entered a manufacturing agreement with Dynabook (Singapore). to produce commercial laptops in India. The collaboration aligns with government policies promoting domestic electronics manufacturing.

Partnership Supports 'Make in India' Initiative for Local PC Production

Syrma SGS will manufacture Dynabook's B2B laptop portfolio. This Production will support Indian enterprise and government sector requirements and build on Dynabook's legacy as an early laptop innovator (since 1985).

The initiative advances India's self-reliance in electronics manufacturing, complements PLI scheme incentives for IT hardware, and expands commercial PC availability for Indian businesses.

Dynabook maintains its position among PC brands in Japan while expanding its India market presence.

Wong Wai Meng, MD of Dynabook Singapore Pte Ltd, highlighted the significance of this announcement: "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for Dynabook and reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative for a self-reliant India. With local manufacturing, Dynabook will be able to better serve the needs of our customers across industries and segments, from startups to SMBs to enterprises to government."

Satendra Singh, CEO of Syrma SGS Technology, added, "It is a moment of pride for us to associate with Dynabook, a well-known Japanese brand. This alignment will offer more choices to customers in India under the central government's 'Make in India' initiative. Dynabook's expertise in technology and high-class manufacturing will result in the best products for Indian customers and beyond."

