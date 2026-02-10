Tally Solutions migrates TallyPrime to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Tally Solutions has migrated TallyPrime Cloud Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, strengthening the scalability, availability, and reliability of its business management software for small and medium-sized enterprises. The move has also helped the company optimise its IT infrastructure costs by 30 percent.

Tally Solutions, established in 1986, serves close to three million customers globally. Its flagship platform, TallyPrime, is used by small and medium businesses to manage accounting, inventory, banking, and compliance functions.

Need for scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure

As demand for anytime, anywhere access to financial data increased, Tally Solutions identified the need for a cloud platform that could support growing usage while maintaining performance and availability. The migration of TallyPrime Cloud Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was undertaken to meet these requirements and ensure a consistent user experience.

According to the company, the new setup provides a stable foundation to support daily usage at scale while improving operational efficiency.

Cost optimisation and operational efficiency

By moving workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Tally Solutions reduced its overall IT infrastructure costs by 30 percent. The cloud deployment has also improved automation and operational efficiency, allowing the company to manage resources more effectively as usage grows.

Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said that as customer expectations around performance and availability increase, a reliable cloud foundation becomes critical to supporting scale and efficiency.

Use of OCI services to support TallyPrime

Tally Solutions is using OCI Compute and OCI Kubernetes Engine to enhance scalability and automation across TallyPrime Cloud Access. OCI Object Storage is being used to support data management, performance, and service reliability, ensuring consistent access to customer data.

The company said these services together help maintain high availability while supporting future growth.

Supporting small businesses at scale

Oracle said the migration modernises one of India’s widely used business management platforms, enabling it to deliver consistent performance as small and medium-sized businesses expand their operations.

Kapil Makhija, Vice President, Technology Cloud, Oracle India, said the deployment positions Tally Solutions to continue innovating while supporting millions of entrepreneurs with reliable and scalable infrastructure.

Foundation for future cloud-driven innovation

With TallyPrime Cloud Access now running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Tally Solutions said it sees opportunities to use cloud and AI capabilities more effectively to improve system efficiency and deliver faster insights to businesses.

The migration underscores how cloud infrastructure is becoming central to supporting the evolving needs of India’s small and medium business ecosystem.

