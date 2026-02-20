Tech Data and Equinix Primary Distributor Partnership in India Expands Hybrid Multi-Cloud Reach

Tech Data has expanded its strategic engagement with Equinix, becoming the primary distributor for the digital infrastructure provider in India. The announcement marks a structured effort to strengthen hybrid multi-cloud adoption and digital infrastructure development across the country.

Under this arrangement, Tech Data will enable its channel ecosystem to deliver Equinix’s interconnection and colocation portfolio to enterprises addressing AI-driven and data-intensive workloads.

Scope of the Distribution Expansion

Through this collaboration, partners gain access to Equinix Fabric, the company’s software-defined interconnection service designed to provide private, low-latency connectivity to cloud service providers, network operators, and digital ecosystems.

The portfolio available via Tech Data also includes Equinix’s data centre services, offering colocation infrastructure intended to support AI workloads while addressing power efficiency and sustainability considerations.

Equinix operates more than 270 data centres across 77 metros globally. The company states that this footprint enables Indian enterprises and service providers to deploy infrastructure locally and scale internationally with operational consistency.

Channel Enablement and Lifecycle Support

Tech Data will support partners across market segmentation, solution mapping, sales enablement, technical training, and demand generation. The objective is to help partners design and deliver end-to-end solutions spanning hybrid multi-cloud connectivity, AI platforms, edge deployments, and infrastructure modernisation initiatives.

Sundaresan K., Senior Vice President and Country General Manager, Tech Data India, said that India’s growth in cloud adoption and digital services is driving demand for interconnected and resilient infrastructure. He stated that combining Equinix’s global infrastructure footprint with Tech Data’s channel reach and enablement capabilities will expand solution portfolios and revenue opportunities for partners.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, India, Equinix, noted that enterprises adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures alongside AI initiatives face increasing complexity around connectivity and performance. He said the partnership is intended to help businesses access Equinix’s interconnection services in a structured and cost-efficient manner.

Focus on AI-Ready and Sustainable Infrastructure

The collaboration positions hybrid multi-cloud connectivity and AI readiness as key priorities. Equinix highlights its renewable energy coverage and climate goals as part of its infrastructure strategy, while Tech Data brings integration across cloud, security, and infrastructure vendors within its ecosystem.

The partnership will be formally showcased at a joint launch event scheduled for 25 February 2026, where partners and customers will explore deployment opportunities across AI, interconnection, and digital infrastructure modernisation.

The Tech Data Equinix primary distributor partnership in India reflects a channel-led approach to scaling interconnection services and colocation infrastructure in response to evolving enterprise workloads and regulatory considerations.