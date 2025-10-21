Tech Data and Horizon3.ai unite to outsmart cyber threats with NodeZero

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, has announced a strategic partnership with Horizon3.ai, an offensive security solutions provider, to deliver advanced security validation and exposure management capabilities across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Through this collaboration, Tech Data will distribute Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero Offensive Security Platform, enabling partners to strengthen customer defences against sophisticated and evolving cyber threats.

Horizon3.ai and Tech Data bringing offensive security to the frontlines of defence

Horizon3.ai selected Tech Data for its strong regional presence, extensive partner ecosystem, and ability to scale next-generation cybersecurity technologies across diverse APJ markets. This partnership makes NodeZero broadly accessible to regional partners for the first time, empowering them to help customers validate security posture, reduce risk, and meet compliance standards.

Anand Chakravarthy, VP, Advanced Solutions, Tech Data APJ, said,

“Cybersecurity threats continue to grow in both complexity and frequency, and our latest Direction of Technology Report shows that 49.2% of partners identify emerging threats as a top challenge. This partnership gives our partners access to a proven offensive security platform that safely executes real attacks to validate exploitability. By combining Tech Data’s enablement programs and local expertise with Horizon3.ai’s technology, we are empowering partners to help customers focus on what attackers can truly exploit.”

Empowering partners with attacker-focused insights

NodeZero enables organisations to think like attackers, safely executing real-world attacks to uncover vulnerabilities without disrupting operations. By simulating authentic adversary behaviour, the platform provides proof-based insights that help security teams prioritise fixes and validate resilience before attackers can strike.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Data partners across the region will gain:

Access to NodeZero’s autonomous pentesting capabilities, opening new revenue and service opportunities.

Comprehensive enablement programs, including sales training, technical workshops, and co-marketing support in local languages.

Localised distribution, billing flexibility, and multi-currency support, simplifying partner adoption and operations.

Assistance with deployment and customer integration, ensuring seamless implementation.

Rob Evans, APJ Regional Channel Manager, Horizon3.ai, said, “Enterprises in APJ need to know, with proof, how they would stand up to an actual cyber attack, and that’s exactly what NodeZero delivers. Tech Data’s reach, scale, and channel expertise will accelerate adoption, ensuring partners can deliver offensive security at scale and help customers validate their defences before attackers do.”

Expanding availability across APJ

Horizon3.ai’s offensive security solutions will now be available through Tech Data in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.

The partnership reinforces Tech Data’s ongoing commitment to empowering channel partners with cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, enabling them to deliver proactive defence and measurable protection in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

