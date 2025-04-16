Tech Data Signs Distribution Agreement with NVIDIA for Data Centres

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, has announced a distribution agreement with NVIDIA to provide NVIDIA’s Data centre solutions in the Indian market. The collaboration is aimed at supporting channel partners in delivering full-stack Generative AI solutions, enhancing infrastructure performance, and driving AI adoption and deployment across industries.

NVIDIA, a provider of AI infrastructure, enables enterprises and government organisations to develop AI factories that convert data into actionable insights. The company’s AI platform offers a range of tools, libraries, and software development kits designed to simplify and accelerate the integration of AI into business and industrial applications.

Key offerings include the NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, which enable faster data processing and machine learning with limited code adjustments, and NVIDIA NIM microservices, which assist developers in building and deploying AI assistants, productivity plug-ins, and application workflows with enterprise-level performance.

"Rapid evolutions in AI are driving the demand for advanced digital solutions in India," said Sundaresan K., VP and Country GM, Tech Data Advanced Private Limited. "Complementing NVIDIA’s advanced AI solutions with our homegrown offerings and a robust partner ecosystem, this collaboration will enable us to help Indian businesses bridge infrastructure gaps, scale AI initiatives, and maximise innovation across the IT ecosystem.”

Building on its existing channel ecosystem—which includes infrastructure providers, software vendors, and AI technology partners—Tech Data will support simplified AI adoption and accelerate go-to-market execution for NVIDIA solutions in India. The company also plans to expand its reach through its collaboration with Dell’s AI Factory and engagements with independent software vendors (ISVs) developing AI-enabled solutions.

This extension of Tech Data’s partnership with NVIDIA, following prior collaborations in Europe and North America, reinforces its portfolio in India. This initiative brings together a comprehensive set of AI services and resources to support partners in building differentiated solutions.

