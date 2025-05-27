Texas Instruments Collaborates with NVIDIA for Data Centre Power Solutions

Texas Instruments (TI) has announced a technical collaboration with NVIDIA to develop power management and sensing technologies for 800V high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power distribution systems in data centres. The joint effort targets the evolving power requirements of AI computing infrastructure.

Advertisment

Current 48V power distribution systems face scalability limitations as AI data centre racks approach 1MW power demands. TI's power architecture with NVIDIA addresses this through 800V HVDC implementation for higher power density, improved conversion efficiency, and reduced copper requirements versus 48V systems.

Industry Impact of TI and NVIDIA Collaboration for Power Solutions

The 800V architecture enables scalable power delivery for next-gen AI processors and practical implementation of 1MW+ server racks and continued data centre expansion amid growing AI workloads.

Advertisment

“A paradigm shift is happening right in front of our eyes,” said Jeffrey Morroni, director of power management research and development at Kilby Labs and a TI Fellow. “AI data centres are pushing the limits of power to previously unimaginable levels. A few years ago, we faced 48V infrastructures as the next big challenge. Today, TI’s expertise in power conversion combined with NVIDIA’s AI expertise are enabling 800V high-voltage DC architectures to support the unprecedented demand for AI computing.”

“Semiconductor power systems are an important factor in enabling high-performance AI infrastructure,” said Gabriele Gorla, VP of System Engineering of NVIDIA. ” NVIDIA is teaming with suppliers to develop an 800V high-voltage DC architecture that will efficiently support the next generation of powerful, large-scale AI data centres.”

Advertisment

Read More:

Navigating System Integration in the Digital Era: Overcoming the Challenges

HP Amplify Partner Program: Insights on Strategic Shift in Channel Strategy

Advertisment

Cybersecurity Channel Strategy in India is Evolving: Securonix Country Head

New Relic Partner Program: Insights on the Enhancements with AI Integration