Texas Instruments puts energy efficiency in focus at electronica India 2025

Texas Instruments (TI) is showcasing its latest semiconductor innovations designed for energy infrastructure, automotive applications, and connected appliances at electronica India 2025, being held September 17–19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. TI’s exhibit, located in Hall 3, booth D11, features real-time demonstrations highlighting advancements in energy-efficient and intelligent system design.

Focus on Energy-Efficient and Smart Systems

“At electronica India 2025, TI is showcasing how our latest semiconductor innovations are enabling energy-efficient, smart and secure solutions that are essential for building a more sustainable future,” said Santhosh Kumar, president and managing director, TI India. “Our comprehensive portfolio of analogue and embedded semiconductors, combined with our system-level expertise, allows customers to design intelligent systems that accelerate energy savings at scale across industries.”

Launch of New Ultra-Low-Cost Real-Time MCUs

A major highlight at the event is TI’s introduction of the most cost-effective devices in its C2000 real-time microcontroller (MCU) portfolio – the F28E120SC and F28E120SB. These MCUs enable engineers to achieve industry-leading motor control performance at lower costs, driving smoother, quieter, and more energy-efficient operation for appliances and power tools.

Two live demonstrations showcase the capabilities of the F28E120SC MCU:

Noise reduction in appliance fans: Demonstrating control of a high-voltage three-phase motor with a total harmonic distortion reduction algorithm, improving fan efficiency and reducing noise.

High-speed sensorless motor control in vacuum cleaners: Using sensorless field-oriented control (FOC) software to spin motors up to 150,000 rpm with improved startup stability and reduced peak currents.

Enabling Electric Mobility and Vehicle Charging

TI is also demonstrating how its portfolio supports innovation across electric two- and three-wheeler ecosystems. Key demonstrations include:

750W light electric vehicle charger: Powered by the UCC25661-Q1 LLC controller with TI’s input power proportional control (IPPC) technology for consistent, stable charging even at low battery levels.

Compact, high-efficiency 11kW charger: Using a single F29x C2000 MCU to combine high- and low-voltage power conversion, achieving 97.6% efficiency in a compact form factor.

High-voltage battery management system: Offering hardware and software for safer, more reliable large battery packs, helping manufacturers accelerate time to market.

Expanding IoT and Consumer Applications

Additional demonstrations include:

Voice-activated Edge IoT control: Using CC3551 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 wireless MCU with Sensory’s TrueHandsfree library for wake-word detection.

High power density GaN adapters: Featuring compact 65W dual-port chargers with 2.3W per cubic inch density, enabling smaller, portable power solutions for laptops and mobile devices.

TI’s participation highlights its commitment to enabling energy efficiency and intelligence in next-generation electronics, supporting manufacturers in designing systems that contribute to sustainability and performance.

For the complete list of demonstrations and technical details, visit the electronica India 2025 page on TI.com.

