TP-Link celebrates top surveillance partners with Phuket trip

TP-Link India recognised its high-performing surveillance partners with an exclusive international trip to Phuket, Thailand. The initiative came under the company’s Surveillance Partner Engagement Scheme, aimed at driving growth, rewarding performance, and strengthening the partner ecosystem across India.

Driving growth and community bonds

The engagement scheme, which ran from January to March 2025, received strong participation. A total of 723 partners met their scheme targets, out of which 127 top-performing partners qualified for the international reward. This reflected TP-Link’s inclusive approach and its focus on empowering surveillance partners across the country.

A celebration of excellence in Phuket

The Phuket trip offered a mix of celebration, networking and leisure. Partners explored Tiger Park, enjoyed a Coral Island tour, and experienced iconic attractions in the city. The initiative reinforced TP-Link’s commitment to building strong relationships and creating a close-knit surveillance partner network.

Partner voices their opinion

“A heartfelt thanks to TP-Link India for sponsoring our unforgettable Phuket trip. Truly a memorable experience, and I look forward to continued growth together.” – Jubair Palliyalil, Ctech Distributors LLP

Bijoy Alaylo, COO and Director, TP-Link India, said, “Our partners are at the heart of TP-Link’s success. This trip to Phuket was our way of celebrating their contribution, while also creating a platform for stronger collaboration and community. As we expand deeper into India, we remain committed to enabling partner growth with rewarding opportunities and future-ready solutions.”

