Trend Micro Open-Sources AI Framework for Cybersecurity Agents

Trend Micro has announced the open-sourcing of Trend Cybertron, an AI model and agent framework designed to accelerate the development of autonomous cybersecurity agents. As one of the specialized cybersecurity large language models (LLMs), Trend Cybertron provides organizations and researchers worldwide with access to advanced cybersecurity capabilities at no cost.

The Trend Cybertron model is fine-tuned using Llama 3.1 and is optimized for rapid and reliable deployment through NVIDIA NIM inference microservices on NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure.

Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro: “The secret sauce of Trend Cybertron is the data it continuously learns from, fine-tuned for optimized threat detection and mitigation. By bringing to bear the very highest quality threat data and NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI expertise, we’ve made proactive security a reality, enabling us to predict and prevent threats like never before. This innovation isn’t just a win for our customers—it’s about making the entire digital, connected world a safer place.”

AI-Powered Cybersecurity with Trend Cybertron

Global organizations are struggling to innovate and grow while being weighed down by security challenges, fragmented point solutions, and an overwhelming flood of threat alerts. The complexity demands a shift to a proactive approach. Powered by NVIDIA AI at the core, Trend Cybertron moves beyond chasing threats, applying intelligent, decision-making AI agents to predict and respond.

Pat Lee, VP of Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at NVIDIA: “With the ability to understand, reason, and take action, AI agents give organizations a powerful new cybersecurity tool. Agentic AI security agents built with the Trend Cybertron model and framework using NVIDIA AI can analyze massive amounts of data in real time to detect potential threats, adapt dynamically, and respond autonomously. "

Trend Cybertron: AI-Driven Cybersecurity Automation

Trend Micro has developed an agentic AI strategy using NVIDIA AI software to enhance cybersecurity automation. This approach enables organizations to proactively manage risks through resource scanning, risk assessment, priority-based reasoning, and actionable remediation recommendations within the NVIDIA ecosystem.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced Security Posture – Enables teams to assess risks across the entire attack surface.

Reduced Alert Overload – Helps security operations teams prioritize threats more effectively.

Optimized Developer Efficiency – Provides actionable insights to streamline risk identification and remediation.

Maximized Value from Risk Sensors – This delivers deeper insights by integrating with existing security frameworks.

Trend Cybertron leverages threat intelligence from over 250 million sensors, enabling real-time risk assessments and tailored security recommendations. It interprets queries, generates action plans, and retrieves cybersecurity intelligence from Trend Micro’s cloud to help secure enterprise AI systems.

With NVIDIA’s AI microservices and DGX supercomputing, Trend Cybertron has been trained and optimized for inference, reducing fine-tuning time. The platform currently features an 8-billion-parameter AI model and an initial specialized AI agent, with additional models and agents under development to expand its cybersecurity capabilities.



