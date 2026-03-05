Turiyam AI and NTT Clobal Data Centers Partnership for Inference Infrastructure

Turiyam AI has entered into a strategic collaboration with NTT Global Data Centers (NTT GDC) to host and scale its next-generation AI inference servers within NTT’s data center facilities. The initiative focuses on building infrastructure capable of supporting enterprise-scale AI deployments across India.

Through the partnership, Turiyam AI will deploy specialized inference computing systems designed to deliver low-latency processing for AI applications. Hosting these systems within NTT GDC’s infrastructure is expected to provide organizations with a platform for operating AI workloads with enhanced reliability, security and scalability.

The development comes as enterprises increasingly move from training artificial intelligence models to deploying them in real-world environments, a transition that requires dedicated computing infrastructure optimized for inference tasks.

Infrastructure Built for the Inference Phase

The partnership centers on Turiyam AI’s proprietary inference server architecture. Unlike systems designed primarily for training large models, the company’s hardware focuses on the inference stage of the AI lifecycle, where trained models process live data and generate predictions.

Turiyam AI states that its servers are engineered to provide higher throughput and reduced power consumption compared with traditional general-purpose computing hardware. Hosting this infrastructure within NTT GDC’s data centers enables enterprises to access scalable computing resources designed for real-time AI applications.

The companies position the collaboration as a step toward enabling organizations to run AI workloads without having to develop and maintain dedicated on-premise infrastructure.

Supporting Low-Latency AI Applications

According to the announcement, deploying Turiyam AI servers inside NTT GDC facilities will enable low-latency performance for applications that require real-time processing. These include use cases involving imaging, video analytics, audio processing and language models.

NTT Global Data Centers will provide the physical hosting environment, supported by its security frameworks and operational infrastructure. The data center platform is designed to meet enterprise requirements for uptime, compliance and secure handling of sensitive data used in AI processing.

The infrastructure also enables organizations to expand deployments gradually. Enterprises can move from pilot projects to large-scale deployments using NTT GDC’s global data center network.

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Operations

The collaboration also reflects a focus on energy efficiency. Turiyam AI’s server architecture is designed to optimize power consumption during inference workloads, while NTT Global Data Centers operates facilities with commitments toward renewable energy use.

By combining efficient computing hardware with sustainable data center operations, the partners aim to reduce the carbon footprint associated with large-scale AI deployments.

Industry Context: Growing Demand for Local AI Processing

The partnership comes as India experiences rapid growth in artificial intelligence adoption across industries. Organizations are increasingly exploring AI models for operational use cases, which requires reliable computing environments capable of processing data locally.

Hosting AI infrastructure in domestic data centers is also becoming a priority for enterprises seeking compliance with data residency requirements and secure data handling practices.

By positioning inference servers within NTT GDC’s platform, Turiyam AI intends to provide enterprises with an infrastructure path that supports both scalability and operational control.

Executive Perspectives

Alok Bajpai, Managing Director, India, NTT Global Data Centers, said the collaboration supports the adoption of advanced AI inference capabilities.

“We look forward to supporting Turiyam AI as they accelerate the adoption of next-generation AI inference across India,” Bajpai said. “Turiyam’s AI hardware, combined with NTT GDC’s secure, scalable and sustainably designed data center platform, creates a foundation for real-time AI innovation.”

Sanchayan Sinha, Founder and CEO of Turiyam AI, noted that the partnership enables the company to place its hardware in globally established data center environments.

“Partnering with NTT Global Data Centers allows us to place our hardware in the most sophisticated facilities in the world,” Sinha said. “This ensures our customers enjoy maximum uptime and the lowest possible latency for their mission-critical AI workloads.”

Expanding Enterprise AI Infrastructure

The Turiyam AI–NTT Global Data Centers partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward dedicated inference infrastructure as enterprises scale their use of AI applications.

By combining specialized AI hardware with established data center capabilities, the collaboration aims to provide enterprises with a platform for deploying AI systems capable of handling real-time workloads across sectors.

