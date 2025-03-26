UiPath Introduces AI-Powered Test Cloud for Software Testing

UiPath has announced the launch of UiPath Test Cloud, an AI-powered software testing platform designed to enhance tester productivity and improve efficiency across the testing lifecycle. The platform integrates AI-driven automation to support quality assurance teams in reducing costs and accelerating software development.

UiPath Test Cloud enables agentic testing by incorporating AI agents, such as UiPath Autopilot and custom-built testing agents developed with Agent Builder. These AI tools act as collaborative partners throughout the testing lifecycle, assisting in faster time-to-market, improved production stability, and higher software quality.

Traditional manual testing and legacy test automation tools are resource-intensive and slow, with studies indicating that up to 25% of IT budgets are allocated to quality assurance and testing. UiPath Test Cloud shifts toward AI-augmented testing, addressing technical and operational challenges in software development.

According to a study by IDC commissioned by UiPath, organizations using Test Cloud have achieved 36% improvement in test efficiency, Doubling of new feature delivery throughput, 50% reduction in system outages and 93% reduction in troubleshooting time.

Cisco, for example, has reported a significant decrease in manual testing efforts using Autopilot, allowing its teams to focus on complex problem-solving and strategic decision-making.

“Agentic testing marks an exciting new era for companies to advance an area of their business that is still stubbornly manual and time intensive. With Test Cloud, testing teams engage interactively with AI agents that act like partners in collaborating, supporting, and working in tandem with testing professionals around the clock across the entire testing lifecycle,” said Gerd Weishaar, GM and SVP of Testing Products at UiPath. “Traditional testing is recognized by CIOs and CTOs as the biggest bottleneck to delivering new innovations to customers rapidly. Implementing agentic testing with Test Cloud enables faster time to market and improves production stability, which increases customer satisfaction and helps companies grow revenue.”

Capabilities of UiPath Test Cloud

UiPath Test Cloud provides a comprehensive testing solution designed for enterprise software testing teams. It offers automation for modern and enterprise applications, supported by a deployment environment tailored to testing requirements.

Test Cloud integrates agentic testing to streamline and accelerate software testing processes. It includes:

Autopilot for Testers – Pre-built AI capabilities that facilitate quick test automation.

Agent Builder – A toolkit for creating customized AI agents to support specific testing needs.

These AI agents can perform tasks beyond conversational interactions, using tools such as UI and API automations or integrating with other agents.

Key Features of UiPath Test Cloud

End-to-End Test Automation – Supports UI and API testing for modern web, mobile, and enterprise applications, including SAP and Oracle. It provides secure application testing, auditing, role management, and centralized credentials.

Flexible AI Integration – Offers compatibility with CI/CD pipelines, ALM integrations, version control, and webhooks. The UiPath AI Trust Layer ensures compliance with security and governance standards.

Enterprise-Wide Automation – Allows teams to share and reuse testing components through marketplaces, libraries, object repositories, and asset management within the UiPath Platform.

