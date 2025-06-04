UST Expands India Operations with New Offices in Gurgaon and Noida

UST, a digital transformation solutions company, has expanded its footprint in India with the inauguration of two new office facilities in the Delhi NCR region—Gurgaon and Noida. The new offices are part of a consolidation initiative to strengthen the company’s regional presence.

Advertisment

The Gurgaon office, located in the WOCO commercial space, has a seating capacity of 256. The Noida office, situated in Logix Cyber Park, accommodates 215 workstations. These facilities are expected to support UST’s ongoing growth and operational efficiency in North India.

Inauguration and Leadership Participation

The inauguration of the new offices was led by Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Development Centre Operations at UST. He was joined by Sarath Raj, Head of HR BSE; Chandrasekaran Sundaresan, Centre Head – UST Delhi; and other senior leaders and associates.

Advertisment

The new offices are positioned to enhance collaboration, improve service delivery, and support future workforce expansion in the region.

On this occasion, Chandrasekaran Sundaresan, Centre Head - UST Delhi, commented, "We are excited about our continued expansion in Delhi NCR, marking our significant presence in the north. With offices in Noida and Gurgaon, we are witnessing promising growth in the IT sector across the region, and we firmly believe UST will play a major role in fostering this growth. We are confident that this expansion will further strengthen our capabilities and push us to the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritise delivering high-value solutions for our clients."

UST Expands India Presence with New Facilities and Nationwide Growth Strategy

Advertisment

UST’s newly inaugurated Noida facility includes on-campus amenities such as a turf and a full-service cafeteria. The Gurgaon office is also expected to offer employee-focused amenities. From its Delhi NCR locations, UST will serve clients across various industries including telecommunications, healthcare, retail, high-tech, engineering, and automotive.

The expansion in Delhi NCR is part of UST’s broader effort to strengthen its presence across India. In Bengaluru, the company recently opened its fourth facility with a 300-seat capacity. In March 2025, UST inaugurated a 1,000-seat office in Pune, with a target to generate 6,000 jobs in the city over the next five years. Last year, the company also launched its second Bengaluru office and a Design Experience Centre. Additionally, construction began on UST’s second owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, where the company plans to create 3,000 jobs in the next five years.

Nationwide Operations and Workforce

Advertisment

Headquartered in the U.S. and with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, UST has established offices in key locations across the country, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur. The company currently employs over 20,000 professionals in India, supporting its position as a global digital transformation and technology services provider.

Read More:

Advertisment

Adobe Price Cut in India Vs. Price Hike In USA; Resellers Voice Concerns

Navigating the Challenges of System Integration: Growth and Innovation

Navigating System Integration in the Digital Era: Overcoming the Challenges

Advertisment

Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem