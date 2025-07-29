Proofpoint steps up India play with local data centre

Cybersecurity company Proofpoint has announced strategic investments to strengthen its operations in India. The plan includes a local datacentre to support regulatory needs and a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, which will employ more than 200 professionals.

These developments form part of the company’s long-term vision to position India as a core hub for cybersecurity innovation, product development and technical support.

Surge in attacks raises urgency for protection

India's cyber threat landscape is becoming more complex. In the first half of 2024, the financial sector alone witnessed a 175 per cent spike in phishing attacks compared to the same period in 2023.

Email continues to be the most exploited threat vector. The recent implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) has made it essential for organisations to upgrade their security approach and meet evolving compliance requirements.

“India is not just a key market for Proofpoint, it is a strategic hub of innovation, talent and opportunity,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO, Proofpoint. “We have already seen strong growth here, driven by demand for our human-centric cybersecurity solutions delivered through a unified platform. Our commitment to India is long-term. We are investing in a data centre, forming partnerships, expanding operations and building capabilities that will support the region’s digital future.”

Local infrastructure to meet data needs

The in-country data centre will help organisations meet data sovereignty regulations, particularly in sectors such as banking and government. It will also offer access to Proofpoint’s suite of threat detection and compliance services.

The solutions include:

Email protection powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

Detection of credential phishing, ransomware and email fraud

Protection against multifactor authentication bypass and malicious URLs

Integrated data loss prevention (DLP) and governance tools

These services aim to help Indian organisations adopt a multi-layered security approach focused on human behaviour and data protection.

Leadership focused on local growth

Earlier this year, Proofpoint appointed Bikramdeep Singh as Country Manager for India. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its partner ecosystem and deepened customer engagement.

Bikramdeep Singh, Country Manager, Proofpoint.

"India’s digital transformation is changing how organisations function, with Cloud adoption, hybrid work and digital platforms becoming standard practice. This rapid shift has increased cyber risks and the urgency to meet data protection laws. Our strategy is aligned with these demands, helping enterprises secure critical data while ensuring compliance with jurisdictional boundaries.”

Proofpoint’s India roadmap gains momentum

With growing digital risks and complex compliance requirements, Proofpoint’s investments reflect its commitment to supporting Indian organisations.

By building local capabilities and infrastructure, the company is enabling enterprises to enhance security, maintain regulatory alignment and build resilience in a challenging cyber environment.

Advertisment

