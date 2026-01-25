Zebronics acquires iBall, Signalling a strategic revival of an Indian tech brand

Zebronics has announced the acquisition of iBall, marking a significant consolidation in India’s consumer technology and peripherals market. The move signals a carefully planned revival of iBall as a standalone brand, backed by Zebronics’ operational scale, manufacturing depth, nationwide distribution network, and service infrastructure.

Founded in 2001, iBall emerged as one of India’s earliest premium technology brands, earning strong loyalty among channel partners and consumers for its focus on quality, consistency, and design-led innovation. With the acquisition, Zebronics aims to reinvigorate iBall’s legacy while aligning it with the expectations of today’s digitally driven and design-conscious customers.

A Parallel Growth Strategy for Two Strong Brands

Commenting on the acquisition, Rajesh Doshi, Co-Founder and Director, Zebronics, said the decision was unanimously approved by the board and represents a long-term strategic investment.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the acquisition of iBall. This strategic move was the result of a unanimous decision by all the Directors, including Pradeep Doshi, Sandeep Doshi and Yash Doshi. I would commend Sandeep Doshi, whose relentless efforts & planning were extremely instrumental in spearheading this endeavour. We are immediately focused on leveraging this strength by relaunching iBall soon with an exciting new range of products and carrying forward iBall’s established heritage with renewed energy. Our vision is clear: both iBall & Zebronics will continue to grow robustly and in parallel across the country.”

Strengthening Channel Trust and Market Reach

Reflecting on iBall’s long-standing reputation, Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder and Director, Zebronics, highlighted the brand’s enduring equity in the Indian channel ecosystem.

“iBall has been one of the few Indian premium brands that could truly stand shoulder to shoulder with global MNCs. It has been a name that every channel partner spoke of with respect, for its quality, consistency and market positioning. The brand still holds immense potential and deep loyalty among partners and customers alike. This synergy of iBall’s legacy together with our scale & network is surely going to accelerate parallel growth.”

Phased Relaunch with Channel-First Focus

The acquisition follows more than six months of structured planning, according to Sandeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics. He emphasised that the relaunch will be phased and partner-centric.

“The acquisition of iBall marks a pivotal moment for us, which has been a result of over 6 months of rigorous efforts, planning to ensure a strong foundation for long-term growth. This step allows us to thoughtfully relaunch iBall with a renewed product roadmap and a phased expansion strategy, starting with the channel network and followed by a calibrated online rollout.”

A Renewed Identity, Rooted in Legacy

Sharing his perspective on shaping the brand’s next phase, Yash Doshi, Director, Zebronics, spoke about balancing modernisation with authenticity.

“iBall has always been a brand I’ve deeply admired for its values, quality & being ahead of its time. Being closely involved in shaping its next phase has been both a responsibility & a privilege. We have worked to refine the brand’s visual identity to reflect a contemporary outlook while preserving its original essence.”

What This Means for India’s Tech Ecosystem

The acquisition positions Zebronics to operate two distinct yet complementary brands, each catering to different consumer and channel segments. For iBall, it represents a return to the market with stronger execution, faster go-to-market capabilities, and scalable manufacturing support. For the broader ecosystem, the move reinforces confidence in Indian technology brands that combine legacy trust with modern execution.

As iBall prepares for its relaunch under Zebronics’ stewardship, channel partners and customers can expect a renewed focus on quality, design, service excellence, and sustainable growth, driven by a vision that allows both brands to scale independently while leveraging shared strengths.

