At the FITAG Tech Expo in Gujarat, the mood among channel partners was curious, alert, and forward-looking. For Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO and MD, BD Software Distribution, the event is less about visibility and more about deepening engagement with the IT channel ecosystem.

Advertisment

Watch full interaction here:

Calling FITAG a premier platform for Gujarat, Rangwala said the two-day event allows distributors to reconnect with existing partners while onboarding new ones. Gujarat’s scale and growth make it a critical market, especially as students, first-time resellers, and non-software partners increasingly explore cybersecurity opportunities. “It makes a lot of sense to be here,” he said, pointing to the steady partner footfall and technology-led discussions on the floor.

Cybersecurity portfolio aligned with compliance and cloud shift

Rangwala highlighted a strong focus on security-led solutions showcased at the expo. With data protection norms gaining prominence in India, BD Software is positioning products that help partners address compliance and enterprise risk. Newly launched PAN solutions from Exidian target BFSI requirements, while FileCloud focuses on DRM use cases as workloads shift to Cloud environments.

DLP solutions and Foxit PDF software were also central to conversations. Rangwala described Foxit as a secure and cost-effective alternative for organisations wary of free PDF tools exposing sensitive data. “All these products represent some part of the policy framework coming into India,” he noted, helping customers understand and implement security practically.

Advertisment

From a business perspective, BD Software is growing at roughly 30 per cent this year, supported by a network of around 1,800 active resellers across India. Many are first-time software sellers. To bridge capability gaps, the distributor provides full pre-sales and post-sales support, enabling hardware-focused partners to confidently sell cybersecurity solutions.

Rangwala’s advice to the channel was clear. Build your own identity. Become the trusted advisor, not just a storefront for brands. In a crowded market, ownership of customer trust is the real differentiator.

Read More:

FITAG Tech EXPO Day 2: Cybersecurity threats took centre stage

IT channel ecosystem in Punjab: PACT and FAIITA seek offline revival

FAIITA's Navin Gupta at FITAG Tech Expo: IT channel ecosystem must evolve