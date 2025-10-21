Zoho unveils Agentic AI to transform collaboration, CRM and HR workflows

Technology provider Zoho has announced the rollout of new agentic AI capabilities across its major product categories, Collaboration, Customer Experience, and Human Resources. These AI-powered features are designed to help users save time on repetitive tasks, enhance productivity, and focus on higher-value work.

Available at no additional cost, the new agents leverage Zoho’s unified technology stack to connect data and processes seamlessly across its 55+ business applications. The announcement marks another step in Zoho’s commitment to making enterprise-grade AI accessible, secure, and cost-efficient for businesses of all sizes.

“Industry AI adoption has been hampered by fragmented systems, data silos, and high costs,” said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho. “Because Zoho is built on a single, internally-developed tech stack, incorporating agents into business operations requires nothing extra, no third-party tools, no integration headaches, and no additional costs.”

Zoho has enhanced its Workplace suite, including Zoho Mail, Zoho Cliq, Zoho Sheet, and Zoho Tables, with intelligent agents that automate complex multi-app workflows.

The new Ask Zia feature enables users to execute multi-step commands like “Find emails from Zylker Travels, summarise them into a doc, and send it to Paula”, integrating functions across email, documents, and chat seamlessly.

Lead Generation Agent : Scans Zoho Mail for sales inquiries and automatically creates leads in Zoho CRM.

AI Base Creation in Zoho Tables: Builds complete data structures from a single prompt.

Keyword Extraction, Sentiment Analysis, and Language Detection: Automate SEO and content analytics while enhancing context awareness.

In Zoho Sign, Zia now assists in fetching document data, proofreading agreements, suggesting edits, and answering context-based contract queries, making document handling faster and smarter.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Zoho has introduced Zia Agents in Zoho Desk, its customer service platform used by over 100,000 businesses globally. The new Resolution Expert feature learns from previous ticket resolutions, improving self-help resources and accelerating future query handling through intelligent recommendations.

AI-Powered Hiring

In Zoho Recruit, Zia now powers Candidate Matches and Job Matches, intelligently pairing candidates with roles through contextual analysis and dynamic ranking.

A new AI-Assisted Assessment Generator creates custom evaluations complete with questions, answers, and scoring parameters, ensuring faster, fairer, and more relevant hiring processes for recruiters and candidates alike.

Building the Future of Agentic AI

These advancements follow the launch of Zia Hubs, which allows AI to access unstructured company data, and Zia LLM, Zoho’s proprietary large language model built specifically for B2B use. Together, they form the foundation for Zoho’s agentic ecosystem, enabling businesses to extract greater value from their data while enhancing operational efficiency.

By combining automation, data intelligence, and cross-functional connectivity, Zoho’s agentic AI features mark a major step toward the company’s vision of empowering businesses with self-operating, context-aware software intelligence.

