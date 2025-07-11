Zoom’s AI companion changing how we work with Agentic AI

Zoom has just pulled off a quiet power move. What started as a video conferencing app for virtual meetings is now aiming to become something much more powerful. A central command hub for all your work, whether it happens inside Zoom or far beyond it.

At the heart of this shift is Zoom’s newly launched agentic AI capability. It's built around the Custom AI Companion, now available as an add-on for £12 per user per month. This isn’t just another AI assistant that writes meeting notes or responds to chat messages. This is something far more deliberate and intelligent. It connects Zoom with 16 third-party platforms, including heavyweights like ServiceNow, Jira, Asana, Box, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Notion, and more. Zoom is now reaching into the very tools professionals already rely on, and stitching them together with AI.

For many professionals, especially small business owners and solo entrepreneurs, this move brings much-needed relief. Until now, they’ve had to flip between tabs, tools, and chat windows just to finish basic tasks like updating CRMs, summarising meetings, or managing follow-ups. With Zoom’s latest AI upgrade, that chaos starts to look a little more manageable.

Imagine this: You skip a meeting, but your AI companion attends it for you. It listens, takes notes using your preferred template, and sends out follow-ups to relevant teams. Not only that, it updates the CRM, creates tasks in Jira, and even uploads documents to your shared Box folder, all while you’re busy closing a deal or working on strategy. It’s no longer just passive assistance. It’s an action.

This is what Zoom means by “agentic AI.” It’s the idea that AI can now take initiative, not just follow commands. And this isn’t limited to Zoom meetings. The AI can handle Google Meet and Microsoft Teams calls as well, with Cisco Webex support on the way. So even if Zoom isn’t the meeting platform of choice for everyone on your team or your client base, it can still work behind the scenes to connect everything.

Zoom’s new integrations cover almost every corner of a professional’s workflow, sales and support with tools like Zendesk and ServiceNow; project management with Asana and Jira; recruitment via Workday; documentation through Notion, Google Drive, and Box; and communication with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom’s chat. The goal is simple: let users stay inside Zoom and still get their work done across these platforms.

What makes this especially relevant for professionals in India and the wider SAARC region is the nature of how work gets done in this part of the world. Workflows tend to be layered, hybrid, and fast-moving. A typical sales head at a Bangalore-based SaaS company might be managing international calls on Zoom, feeding updates into Salesforce, coordinating internal tasks on Jira, and syncing with remote developers on Slack. That kind of multi-tool work routine is ripe for AI-driven automation.

And while the Custom AI Companion is a paid service, Zoom is also offering several new AI capabilities at no extra cost to its paid users. These include real-time queries during meetings (you can now ask your AI to clarify what someone just said), automatic agenda creation, voice recorders for in-person meetings, document summarisation within chat, and even the ability to merge Zoom Clips into a single video. It’s the kind of under-the-hood functionality that may not grab headlines but will quietly remove the friction from daily routines.

There’s also something to be said about timing. For a while now, it looked like Zoom was being left behind in the AI race. Microsoft integrated Copilot deeply into its apps. Google has Gemini. Even startups have been aggressive about embedding generative AI into team collaboration tools. But Zoom has found an opening. Instead of fighting over the tools you use, it wants to become the connector between them. Think of it as glue, AI-powered glue, for your workday.

For professionals who are exhausted by endless context switching, follow-up fatigue, and calendar chaos, this might be the most meaningful update Zoom has ever released.

