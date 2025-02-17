Zscaler Appoints Anurup Singhal as Head of India Commercial Business

Zscaler has appointed Anurup Singhal as the Head of India Commercial Business. With over 19 years of experience in companies like Microsoft and GoDaddy, Singhal is set to lead Zscaler's initiatives to secure Indian enterprises in the evolving digital landscape.

Diverse Experience in Digital Sales and Media Strategy

Singhal's professional experience includes working as lead digital sales for SMBs across Asia at Microsoft and serving as CRO at 92.7 Big FM. His appointment is expected to drive Zscaler's mission of enabling secure digital transformation for businesses across India.

Professional Trajectory

Singhal's career includes pivotal roles at Microsoft and GoDaddy, where he worked for scaling businesses and drove demand generation. At Microsoft, he led digital sales for SMB across Asia, managing a large team and spearheading demand generation initiatives. Singhal focused on partner empowerment and growth, assisting thousands of SMBs in India on their digital journeys through technology solutions. He also led channel initiatives focused on partner learning and sustainable growth, emphasising the need to articulate business propositions succinctly. His tenure as Chief Revenue Officer at 92.7 Big FM provided him with insights into B2B sales, media strategy, and collaboration with media sector agencies.

Secure Digital Transformation

Zscaler's appointment of Anurup Singhal highlights its commitment to secure digital transformation for Indian enterprises, with a focus on fostering a secure and resilient digital infrastructure.



On his appointment, Singhal commented, "I am looking forward to an exciting career ahead with Zscaler. I am grateful for the opportunity to build and lead a dedicated team, working together to expand and fortify the Indian commercial Business. Our goal is to truly secure Indian businesses by leveraging Zscaler's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and promoting the adoption of Zero Trust architecture. This is an incredible chance to contribute to the digital transformation journey of enterprises across India, ensuring they operate in a secure and resilient digital environment. I am committed to driving growth, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients, all while upholding and advancing the mission of Zscaler."



Personal Insights

Beyond his career, Singhal’s journey across seven Indian cities has deepened his appreciation for diversity and inclusion. His Asia role further refined these values, fostering cross-regional collaboration. A dedicated family man, he enjoys time with his children and supports his wife's venture, Manor House, staying connected to small business challenges. An avid reader, he's currently exploring The AI Wave by Suleman, reflecting his passion for continuous learning

Implications for Zscaler

Anurup Singhal's appointment as Head of India Commercial Business is a strategic move by Zscaler to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. With over 19 years of experience in driving business growth and scaling operations, Singhal is well-positioned to lead Zscaler's initiatives in promoting Zero Trust architecture and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. His extensive experience with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and his visionary leadership approach to partner channel growth are expected to amplify Zscaler's presence in India, enabling businesses to thrive in a secure digital environment.



India is a pivotal region for Zscaler, with the company actively assisting organisations in navigating the evolving threat landscape. These organisations include Persistent Systems, Wipro, and Union Assurance. Over the next two years, Zscaler plans to expand through strategic partnerships and research and development efforts, promoting the adoption of Zero Trust architecture and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Partnering with organisations such as Airtel, KPMG in India and Cognizant has empowered smaller to midsized enterprises to take advantage of Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform to secure and scale operations.

