Zscaler unveils new ZDX innovations for issue detection and resolution

Zscaler, a cloud security company, has announced new Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) innovations that redefine end-to-end monitoring, diagnostics, and remediation. These capabilities help enterprises detect, diagnose, and resolve performance issues in minutes, delivering real-time visibility across devices, networks, and applications to enhance user productivity and reduce downtime.

Advertisment

With enterprises increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure, isolating the root cause of performance degradation, whether device, network, or application, has become more complex. Legacy tools and fragmented teams slow issue resolution, costing organisations an estimated USD 400 billion annually in digital downtime. ZDX bridges this gap with unified telemetry across devices, networks, and apps, enabling rapid root-cause identification and aligning seamlessly with Zero Trust principles.

“ISP disruptions, like the recent Red Sea cable cuts, cause significant outages for businesses and end users alike,” said Dhawal Sharma, EVP of Products, Zscaler. “These innovations give enterprises end-to-end visibility and control to keep users productive, resolve issues in minutes instead of days, and ensure reliable app experiences globally, all while lowering costs by extending device lifecycles and holding service providers accountable.”

New ZDX Innovations Include:

1. Network Intelligence:

Identifies and mitigates ISP bottlenecks by enabling traffic rerouting through Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) to alternate Zero Trust Exchange data centres, ensuring low-latency connectivity. This reduces issue resolution time from days to minutes and maintains consistent performance across geographies.

Advertisment

2. Zscaler Managed Monitoring:

Delivers 24/7 monitoring of critical SaaS and custom web applications through multipath insights from global locations. This proactive approach helps network operations teams detect disruptions early, ensure SLA compliance, and negotiate improved ISP terms based on real-time accountability metrics.

3. Device Health Score, System Events, and Remediation:

Offers enterprise-wide visibility into device health, software performance, and lifecycle management, allowing IT teams to proactively identify and fix hardware or software issues impacting multiple users. Remote remediation capabilities help extend device lifespans, reduce refresh costs, and minimise user downtime.

“The market has shifted from fragmented point solutions to unified security and networking platforms designed to meet the demands of a dynamic, distributed, and AI-first world,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst, ZK Research. “Zscaler’s new ZDX innovations leverage AI and telemetry to accelerate issue resolution and deliver an end-to-end user experience that legacy tools can’t match.”

Advertisment

Zscaler’s new ZDX enhancements strengthen service-level agreements (SLAs) and deliver up to 98% faster detection of user-impacting issues, enabling IT teams to move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive performance assurance.

ReadMore:

Beyond Make in India: How IMS 2025 is powering the next era of industrial self-reliance

AISIE applauds DGTR’s Anti-Dumping move on toner cartridge imports

DEP’s Basant Sharma: AI and Digital Twins will define India’s next wave of manufacturing

Advertisment

How enterprise cloud is transforming in India with AI-native innovation?