As enterprises accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence and modern data platforms, partner ecosystems are becoming central to driving customer outcomes. Snowflake is doubling down on this approach by strengthening its partner ecosystem in India to help organisations modernise their data infrastructure and unlock AI-driven insights.

In an interaction, Dhiraj Narang, Director and Head of Partnerships for India at Snowflake, discussed how the company is enabling partners to build vertical solutions, commercialise data products, and accelerate enterprise AI adoption across industries.

Snowflake partner ecosystem driving enterprise Data Modernisation in India

Dhiraj Narang brings extensive experience from roles across technology, consulting, and financial services. Before joining Snowflake nearly four years ago, he worked at Google across multiple initiatives, including the Next Billion Users program and partner development for Google Cloud in India. Earlier in his career, he worked at KPMG.

“At Snowflake, my mandate is to build and operationalise the partner ecosystem in India,” Narang said.

His role involves working with system integrators, advisory partners, hyperscalers, and data cloud partners to create new routes to market and help customers realise faster value from their investments.

“We work with the entire partner ecosystem to develop new routes to market, help customers realise value faster, and maximise their investments in Snowflake.”

Snowflake partner network enables AI Transformation for enterprises

The rapid acceleration of AI has fundamentally changed the pace of technology adoption.

“The pace of technology change with the advent of AI has been absolutely breathtaking,” Narang said.

While machine learning dominated discussions just a few years ago, AI is now central to enterprise transformation. To support this shift, Snowflake launched Snowflake Intelligence, which allows organisations to interact with their data using natural language queries.

“With Snowflake Intelligence, customers can talk to their data and generate real-time insights without writing code or raising IT tickets.”

Through the Snowflake Partner Network, partners are trained and certified to help customers build scalable architectures while ensuring governance, compliance, and security.

Partners play a key role in turning Snowflake’s building blocks into complete enterprise solutions.

“These are still building blocks. Partners help customers build a complete structure from these blocks.”

System Integrators and AI Specialists Building Vertical Solutions on Snowflake

A major part of Snowflake’s partner strategy involves working with system integrators that bring deep industry expertise.

Global consulting firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young provide strong domain capabilities across sectors like retail, consumer goods, banking, and manufacturing.

Regional and specialised partners complement these capabilities by addressing niche industry segments.

For example:

Lumiq.ai focuses on NBFC and insurance solutions

MLAI Digital builds custom AI solutions for multiple industries

“These partners bring their domain skills, and we help them acquire knowledge of the latest developments with respect to Snowflake.”

Together with Snowflake’s solution engineering teams, these partners create tailored solutions that deliver measurable outcomes for enterprises.

Data Cloud partners are commercialising data products through the Snowflake marketplace

Another key component of Snowflake’s ecosystem is the data cloud partner model, where partners build applications directly on the Snowflake platform.

Companies such as FirstHive develop solutions that address specific enterprise challenges, such as CRM and customer analytics.

These applications are distributed through the Snowflake Marketplace, enabling organisations to access datasets and applications securely.

“Customers can access those applications from within their Snowflake account without exposing their data outside the Snowflake perimeter.”

This architecture allows enterprises to:

Maintain governance and security

Avoid data movement costs

Accelerate time to value

“It stays secure, it stays governed, and customers can manage their costs effectively as well.”

AI Adoption and Partner-Centric reseller programme driving market growth

According to Narang, the past year has seen significant shifts in the market. “Change would actually be an understatement. It is the only constant in this entire technology ecosystem.”

AI adoption has surged across Snowflake’s customer base. More than 9,100 global accounts are now using Snowflake’s AI capabilities to query and analyse data using natural language prompts. Customers can interact with data using conversational queries, enabling faster decision-making.

“They are talking to their data just like we are talking right now.”

Snowflake has also introduced Cortex Code, which enables prompt-driven coding to accelerate the development of data pipelines.

From a partner ecosystem perspective, the company has strengthened its reseller programme. Under the leadership of Mike Gannon, Snowflake has adopted a stronger partner-first culture.

“Our new reseller programme has been a game-changer for us.”

Partners now play a greater role in identifying new prospects, expanding existing accounts through consumption, and driving migration projects.

Why partners will remain central to Snowflake’s AI and Data strategy

As AI adoption accelerates, Narang emphasised that a strong data foundation remains essential. “Without a strong data foundation, we really cannot have great AI. It is garbage in, garbage out.”

Partners play a critical role throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from prospecting and acquisition to deployment and expansion.

They help customers:

Build strong data engineering foundations

Implement AI use cases

Expand into new departments and workloads

Hyperscale partners such as AWS and Microsoft also contribute significantly to Snowflake deployments.

At the same time, Snowflake continues to expand strategic alliances such as its Snowflake Business Group initiative with Accenture to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

“Partners play a central and fundamental role. We will continue to invest in enablement, certifications, and capability building.”

Emerging Partners Demonstrating Rapid Growth in the Snowflake Ecosystem

The rapid growth of several partners demonstrates the scale of opportunities within Snowflake’s ecosystem. One example highlighted is Kasmo, which recently became part of PROLIM. Kasmo progressed from a registered partner to an elite partner in just two to two-and-a-half years.

“That is absolutely breathtaking growth in terms of the assets they have built on Snowflake.”

Other partners delivering strong outcomes include Quantiphi, along with SaaSWorx, Lumiq.ai, and MLAI Digital. These partners are building innovative solutions and expanding Snowflake Intelligence deployments across industries.

